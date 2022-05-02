Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Next / Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP News

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

Suzuki is set to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season just seven years after it returned to the premier class, Motorsport.com has learned.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer was a mainstay in MotoGP through the 500cc era, winning world titles with the likes of Barry Sheene, Marco Lucchinelli, Franco Uncini, Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr.

Suzuki continued in MotoGP when it switched to the four-stroke formula, but would withdraw at the end of the 2011 season due to financial difficulties having only run one entry for Alvaro Bautista that year.

It rebuilt the project in the ensuing years and would make its full-time return in 2015, becoming race winners again in 2016 at Silverstone with Maverick Vinales having last taken a MotoGP victory in 2007.

And in 2020 Suzuki won its first world title in 20 years courtesy of Joan Mir.

Motorsport.com understands the heads of Suzuki gathered all members of the MotoGP team on Monday and communicated its decision to quit the series at the end of the year.

It is a decision that has come as a shock to all within the team.

An official announcement will likely arrive in the next few hours.

The shocking announcement has thrown the futures of 2020 world champion Mir and three-time race-winner Alex Rins into the air.

Motorsport.com understands all indications are that Mir will move to Honda alongside Marc Marquez in 2022 to replace Pol Espargaro.

Rins’ future remains very unclear at this stage.

The last year was rocky for Suzuki as it tried to navigate its way through long-time team boss David Brivio’s departure to Alpine in Formula 1.  

Project leader Shinichi Sahara took on the role as de facto team boss, but admitted the role was too much for him and brought in ex-Honda and Ducati boss Livio Suppo for 2022.  

Both Mir and Rins are only contracted to Suzuki to the end of 2022, with the former stating in the pre-season that his intention was to continue with the Japanese marque.  

Rins also said last week in Portugal that Suzuki had indicated to him that it was keen to retain him for 2023.  

shares
comments
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP
Previous article

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP
Next article

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
Load comments
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Dorna halts filming of Amazon's MotoGP Unlimited series two Portugal GP
MotoGP

Dorna halts filming of Amazon's MotoGP Unlimited series two

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime
MotoGP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023

Latest news

Dorna says Suzuki can’t decide to quit MotoGP on its own
MotoGP MotoGP

Dorna says Suzuki can’t decide to quit MotoGP on its own

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.