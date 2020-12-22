MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

shares
comments
Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
By:

Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio says a decision on the Japanese manufacturer having a satellite MotoGP team for 2022 will have to be taken by April.

Suzuki and Aprilia are the only manufacturers on the current MotoGP grid without a customer outfit, though Brivio has repeatedly expressed a desire for the Japanese manque to have a satellite team in recent years.

The brand became the first win the title without a satellite squad in the modern MotoGP era courtesy of Joan Mir in 2020, but Brivio admits having only two riders collecting data "is not enough".

With most manufacturers and independent teams' current contract with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports up for renewal at the end of this year (from the manufacturers, only KTM has signed on beyond 2021), a Suzuki satellite squad could be seen on the 2022 grid.

Gresini has also signed up beyond 2021, as the team splits from the Aprilia works operation for 2022.

However, Brivio says Suzuki management will have to take a decision by April next year at the "maximum" in order for the brand to be able to prepare additional bikes for a 2022 customer.

"About the satellite team, we talked a lot about that. From some certain point of view you might think it's not necessary because we won the title," Brivio said when asked if Suzuki may not need a satellite team having won the 2020 title without one.

"But our engineers don't agree with that because on the track we feel we need to get more information and two riders in some situations is not enough, especially when there is weather conditions where you can only have a few sessions in the dry, having more riders will give you more information.

"So, it's much more difficult [to gather data] than for the other manufacturers.

Read Also:

"Having said that, we as a factory team would like to have more information and share information, but this project has to get approval from top management and this is something ongoing.

"But, of course, the target is to [have a satellite] in 2022, we have to decide early, I would say before March, April maximum otherwise we have no time to get organised.

"So, it's still a work in progress and we haven't taken a decision yet."

Suzuki clinched the riders' title for the first time in 20 years with Mir in 2020, with it also winning the teams' title - though was beaten in the constructors' table by Ducati and Yamaha.

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

Previous article

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ferrari setting up Haas F1 hub in Maranello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari setting up Haas F1 hub in Maranello

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"

Result July 25-26
Stock car Stock car / News

Result July 25-26

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Kenny Wallace talks about friend Tony Stewart - Track they co-own together will make rule changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kenny Wallace talks about friend Tony Stewart - Track they co-own together will make rule changes

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Latest news

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

Suzuki: Double headers suited our rivals more
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki: Double headers suited our rivals more

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience

2h
2
MotoGP

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

51min
3
WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

4
World of Outlaws

Bristol finale results

5
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Latest news

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
MotoGP

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
MotoGP

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

Suzuki: Double headers suited our rivals more
MotoGP

Suzuki: Double headers suited our rivals more

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati
WSBK

MotoGP exile Rabat set for WSBK switch with Barni Ducati

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21
MotoGP

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.