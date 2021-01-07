MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
15 Apr
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
26 Aug
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
307 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit

shares
comments
Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit
By:

Suzuki MotoGP project leader Shinichi Sahara says Davide Brivio's decision to leave his role as team manager for a switch to Formula 1 with Alpine "was shocking" to him.

On Wednesday, Motorsport.com exclusively revealed Brivio would be leaving his role at Suzuki to become CEO of the Alpine F1 team in 2021. 

On Thursday morning Suzuki confirmed Brivio's exit from the squad he has helmed since 2013 as it geared up for a full-time return in 2015, with the Italian having served a 20-year spell with Yamaha in both World Superbikes and MotoGP from 1990 to 2010 before that.

Brivio guided Suzuki to its first race wins since 2007 in 2016, with the marque ending a two decade world championship drought last year when Joan Mir won the riders' title.

With the 2021 MotoGP season due to start on 28 March in Qatar, and testing set to get underway in just over a month, Suzuki doesn't have long to try and fill Brivio's role. 

“Sincerely, it was shocking news for us about Davide’s departure from Team Suzuki Ecstar," Sahara said of Brivio's exit.

"It feels like somebody took a part of me, because I always discussed with him how to develop the team and the bikes, and we’ve worked together for a long time. 

"In 2020 we achieved fantastic results despite the unusual and difficult situation due to COVID-19. 

"And 2021 will be an even more important year for us to keep the momentum. Now we are trying to find the best way to cover for the ‘Davide loss’. 

"Luckily in most cases I have had quite a similar way of thinking to him, therefore it is not so difficult to keep the direction we should go as Team Suzuki Ecstar, I think. 

"We would like to wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Read Also:

For his part, Brivio said he was "sad" to leave the "fabulous group of people" at Suzuki, with the Italian admitting the Alpine F1 opportunity came up "suddenly".

Renault has yet to make any comment on Brivio's future, but it is thought confirmation of his appointment as Alpine F1's CEO is imminent.

Related video

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Previous article

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Series driver, Jack Smith suspended indefinitely
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

Series driver, Jack Smith suspended indefinitely

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

St Pete IndyCar Grand Prix postponed to April
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

St Pete IndyCar Grand Prix postponed to April

Indy 500-winning team owner Patrick dies aged 91
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Indy 500-winning team owner Patrick dies aged 91

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel

Latest news

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Gresini serious but stable after COVID diagnosis
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini serious but stable after COVID diagnosis

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams to use more Mercedes F1 parts from 2022

2
Formula 1

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure

3
Formula 1

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel

Latest news

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit
MotoGP

Suzuki "shocked" by team boss Brivio's exit

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
MotoGP

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Gresini serious but stable after COVID diagnosis
MotoGP

Gresini serious but stable after COVID diagnosis

Gresini in medically-induced coma, but condition "improving"
MotoGP

Gresini in medically-induced coma, but condition "improving"

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.