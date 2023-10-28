MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin dominates sprint to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead

Martin converted pole to a fifth consecutive sprint victory in 2023 to bring his tally for the season up to seven, the Pramac Ducati rider 0.933 seconds clear of KTM’s Brad Binder at the chequered flag.

Leading every lap, Martin came under no challenge as he romped away from the field, while Bagnaia struggled to seventh.

Binder won out in a battle with VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini, while Marc Marquez snatched fourth on his Honda from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro on the final lap.

Marco Bezzecchi’s title challenge further fades as he was sixth on the second VR46 Ducati ahead of Bagnaia, Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco.

Martin didn’t get the perfect initial launch off the grid, allowing second-placed Marini on his year-old Ducati to draw alongside on the run into Turn 1.

But the Pramac rider outbraked Marini to hold onto the holeshot and defended well on the run down into the Turn 3 hairpin.

That would be as close as Martin would come to being overtaken in the 13-lap sprint, as he streaked a second clear by the end of lap two.

Bagnaia didn’t get away well from sixth and found himself in eighth on the opening lap, the factory Ducati rider quickly being cast adrift of the podium battle.

Zarco on the second Pramac Ducati demoted Bagnaia to ninth briefly, before a dice between Alex Marquez (Gresini) and the Frenchman on lap four would allow Bagnaia up to seventh.

While Bagnaia moved clear of Marquez and Zarco, he wouldn’t get close enough over the remainder of the race to challenge the group ahead of him.

At the front, Martin’s lead swelled to 1.4s at mid distance, while Binder finally made a move on Marini stick on lap seven to take second.

Binder was able to quickly pull away of Marini, but it wouldn’t be enough to reel in Martin over the final laps despite the Pramac rider’s lead reducing to 0.933s come the finish.

Marini held onto the last step of the podium, while Marc Marquez snatched fourth from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro at the final corner.

Earlier on the final lap, Marquez was able to move into fourth exiting Turn 3 after Espargaro made an error, only for the latter to scythe through again on the inside of Turn 7.

The pair were split by 0.078s on the run to the line, Marquez edging Espargaro and Bezzecchi a further 0.448s behind.

Bagnaia missed out on taking an extra point from Bezzecchi by 0.092s, with Alex Marquez and Zarco completing the top nine.

KTM’s Jack Miller was 1.9s away from points in 10th, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo shadowing him by 0.099s in 11th ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir.

An apparent clutch issue forced Fabio Di Giannantonio to retire his Gresini Ducati, while Tech3 GasGas rider Augusto Fernandez and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami suffered falls at the last corner.

Nakagami was able to remount and finish 19th behind Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who slumped from ninth on the grid to 18th after being handed a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Thailand GP - Sprint race results: