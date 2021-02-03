MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

shares
comments
Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”
By:

Reports the 2021 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been shelved by the government were a “misunderstanding”, according to a spokesperson from the Buriram circuit.

On Tuesday reports surfaced in the Bangkok Press that the local Thai government had taken the decision to postpone the beginning of its new MotoGP contract with Dorna Sports to 2022 owing to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s Thailand race was one of the first to drop off the original calendar when the pandemic first hit, with the Buriram event not featuring on the revised schedule as Dorna elected to keep the championship in Europe.

Motorsport.com reached out for comment from both Dorna and the Buriram Circuit, with both parties denying the report.

A brief statement from the circuit clarified the situation, which read: “There was a misunderstanding. Actually, the government was announcing the postponement of 2020's race and to host in 2021 instead.

“We still carry on and look forward to hosting the Thai GP at our circuit this coming October.”

Thailand first appeared on the MotoGP calendar in 2018, with both editions run so far proving immensely lucrative for the country – with the race supported by the local authority.

Much of the world is currently wrestling a second wave of COVID-19, as new, more infectious variant mutations of the virus have emerged.

This has already caused problems for MotoGP in 2021, with this month’s scheduled first pre-season test at Sepang cancelled in January when Malaysia declared a state of emergency over its rising COVID cases.

Dorna announced late last month the United States and Argentine GPs have been postponed to an unspecified date in the latter half of the calendar due to the virus situation.

This prompted MotoGP to add a second Qatar race – the Doha GP – to follow a week after the opening round at Losail on 28 March, with the Portuguese GP pencilled in for the third round in April.

On Tuesday, the Brno circuit confirmed it will not host a race in 2021 as required track works could not be afforded.

Dorna also announced it had moved the Moto2 and Moto3 pre-season test from Jerez to Qatar on 19-21 March to ensure the entire paddock can be in Qatar for the first month of the championship.

Related video

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled

Previous article

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

Hot Rod Reunion - Fast Five with Ted Harbit
NHRA NHRA / News

Hot Rod Reunion - Fast Five with Ted Harbit

Kent Wins Northeast Region Title
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Kent Wins Northeast Region Title

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Dave Marcis enjoying retirement, but keeping busy

Pitbull sees his NASCAR ownership as "a higher calling"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Pitbull sees his NASCAR ownership as "a higher calling"

Latest news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled

BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

33min
2
WEC

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

4h
3
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

4
NHRA

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

5
NHRA

Hot Rod Reunion - Fast Five with Ted Harbit

Latest news

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

Thailand MotoGP cancellation reports “a misunderstanding”

MotoGP
1h
Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled

Thailand MotoGP race set to be cancelled

MotoGP
5h
BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024

BT Sport extends MotoGP contract through to 2024

MotoGP
Feb 1, 2021
Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021
Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo

Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo

MotoGP
Jan 30, 2021

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.