Thailand to host the MotoGP season opener in 2025 and 2026

MotoGP has announced that Thailand will take over Qatar’s spot as the opening round of the 2025 season on 2 March.

Usually scheduled at the latter end of the campaign in October along with the bulk of flyaway races in Asia and Oceania, Buriram has now been granted a new date at the start of March.

Qatar has been the traditional venue for the season-opening race for the most of the last two decades, but speculation has been rife in recent months that it could be moved to a later date to avoid the holy month of Ramadan.

A new date for the Losail race is yet to be announced.

With Qatar no longer kicking off the new campaign, MotoGP is also expected to schedule the main pre-season test of 2025 in Thailand.

In addition, the South East Asian nation will also have the honour of opening the 2026 season as part of a two-year arrangement with the circuit promoter and the Thai government.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing podium Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram. Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said.

“Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.

“As soon as Buriram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite. It’s easy to understand why: it’s a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP, with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing – very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season. We’re looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener.”

The full 2025 calendar will be announced at a later date.