Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP
MotoGP News

The “refreshing” F1 link propelling one MotoGP team in 2023

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer says the Austrian MotoGP squad’s aerodynamic development tie-up with the Red Bull Formula 1 team has been “refreshing”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The “refreshing” F1 link propelling one MotoGP team in 2023
Listen to this article

As reported by Motorsport.com earlier this year, KTM – which shares a title sponsor in energy drinks giant Red Bull with the reigning F1 champions – has been working closely with the team to develop its aerodynamics packages for 2023.

PRIME: How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

KTM managed two victories in 2022 courtesy of the now RNF Aprilia-married Miguel Oliveira and scored its highest points tally in the constructors’ standings to finish fourth overall.

But it failed to make the same step forward with its bike as its fellow European brands in Ducati and Aprilia, with Beirer admitting “we didn’t do enough on aerodynamics” as being one of the reasons why it wasn’t as competitive.

To allay this, KTM has been working with the Red Bull F1 team at its Milton Keynes base in the UK to develop the RC16’s aero package for 2023.

Explaining to Autosport how this link up has worked, Beirer said: “How to integrate is quite simple: they develop an aerodynamic package and we put it on the bike.

“I will not tell you any details about how we work, but I can tell you it’s been an amazing experience for us.

“We’ve found some great people on their side, and since the time we worked with them, it’s been so refreshing and the ideas they have, the professional working style and the pure knowledge is incredible.

“So, we enjoy that relationship a lot. That’s not to fix one quick thing, it’s definitely a long-term programme where they are going to help us develop the aero of the bike.

“So, I’m very happy and I feel this is an important part of our future puzzle to have them on our side.

“If you look to the name of the project, it says Red Bull.

“So, it’s us together but we never really opened the door to transfer technology in that side. So, that’s really new and that’s really fantastic at the moment.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing Team

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In recent years, F1 influence has crept its way into MotoGP, with Aprilia’s CEO Massimo Rivola formerly a sporting director at Ferrari. Under his leadership, he has brought engineers from the F1 paddock to the Aprilia project.

And at Yamaha, it has instructed former F1 engine chief Luca Marmorini to help with its own motor for 2023.

But this bucks a trend where it has long been seen that the F1 world and the bike world struggle to mesh, as the approach needed to develop an F1 car and a MotoGP machine is wildly different.

Beirer warns that MotoGP teams can’t simply open their arms to assistance from F1 in bike development due to the costs involved, while also noting that MotoGP has to keep its identity.

“We must be careful because in Formula 1 you can put one extra zero to any project at least,” he added.

“So, they work with completely different budget situation and power. So, where we have 10 people, they have more than 100. So, the outcome is very different.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We must be very careful because looking over to an F1 project as a MotoGP manager is like a kid in a candy store.

“Everything you see is so cool and so professional and you want to bring it in. But if you bring it in, to bring in every detail, you need 10 times the budget.

“So, that’s not realistic. So, that’s why we must be very careful to try to not copy Formula 1 in what we do in MotoGP.

“It’s a different world. Formula 1 is Formula 1, and I think MotoGP should not go in competition with Formula 1.

Read Also:

“We should enjoy being the number one sport on two wheels. So, that’s why we are on one side fighting the regulations so that we cannot go too deep.

“But the regulations are what they are, so we have to use what we can.

“I think it’s refreshing to have some F1 people in the paddock, but a bike is not a car so you need to think different.

“So, you need people with a really open mind to adapt to the bike world, but also that’s interesting.

“We are all racing maniacs, they love motorcycle racing, we love Formula 1. Yes, it’s nice to have these F1 people in the paddock but we must be careful about the money we use.”

shares
comments
Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP
Previous article

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"
MotoGP

Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM
MotoGP

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM

Latest news

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar
Super GT Super GT

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar

Two dates on the 2023 SUPER GT calendar have been changed according to the latest information released by Japanese governing body JAF.

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations

Pierre Gasly feels 2022 was “quite far away” from AlphaTauri’s expectations heading into the Formula 1 season after slumping to ninth place in the championship.

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances
WEC WEC

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances

Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach believes that its 963 program in the FIA World Endurance Championship is not at competitive risk by a potential spending war between rival Le Mans Hypercar manufacturers.

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse

Zhou Guanyu says scoring a point on his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain this year felt “huge” after a wave of criticism and abuse following his signing by Alfa Romeo.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.