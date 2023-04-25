Subscribe
Previous / Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

The Suzuki ‘education’ that has allowed Rins to be Honda’s MotoGP leader

Alex Rins’ former MotoGP crew chief Jose Manuel Cazeaux says Suzuki was able to “educate him” to think more about himself than the bike, which led to his COTA win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
The Suzuki ‘education’ that has allowed Rins to be Honda’s MotoGP leader

In what has been a difficult start to the 2023 season for Honda, Rins ended the Japanese marque's victory drought when he won last week's Americas Grand Prix.

It capped off a weekend in which Rins was also second in the sprint contest, moving to third in the standings, 40 points clear of the next-best Honda, LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami, in 17th.

While Rins has had his complaints about the RC213V, he has been the only Honda rider to have generally given a positive outlook about the bike, saying last December that he didn't feel the Honda was as bad a bike as people say.

These comments continued in Austin last week when he felt pre-weekend that Honda was not utilising his feedback enough to develop the bike.

Analysing Rins' win, Cazeaux, who did not follow Rins from Suzuki to Honda and has returned to working with Maverick Vinales at Aprilia for 2023, said: "About Alex's talent, I don't think anyone can have many doubts and I'm not going to discover them now either.

"He is a very classy rider. I think that what has led Alex to be living this moment with Honda is that, at Suzuki, we educated him to think about himself and not so much about the bike.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"In recent times, I have heard him say that the bike is not so bad, that it has potential and I think that allows him to remain calm, not lose concentration with variables that he cannot control."

Rins' victory in the Americas GP ended a barren period for Honda dating back to the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP, after which HRC registered its second winless campaign in three years.

His win also marked the first LCR since the 2018 Argentina GP, which was coincidentally the last time a Honda rider who wasn't Marc Marquez stood on the top step of the podium for the marque.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

Road racing

The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game The real-world application of the new Isle of Man TT game

MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds

MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds

MotoGP

MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds MotoGP scraps Kazakhstan GP for 2023, calendar reduced to 20 rounds

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024

F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024

F1 Formula 1

F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024 F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024

Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash

Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash

Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong

Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong

F1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe