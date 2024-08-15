Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season
After four seasons in Moto2, Ogura finally gets his big break in MotoGP
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Trackhouse has signed Japanese youngster Ai Ogura to partner Raul Fernandez at its MotoGP team next year.
As revealed by Motorsport.com, Ogura will step up to MotoGP in 2025 as part of a two-year deal and replace Trackhouse incumbent Miguel Oliveira.
The 23-year-old is currently second in the Moto2 standings this year, 22 points behind overall leader and team-mate Sergio Garcia, with 10 of the 20 rounds still to run.
He has managed to beat Moto2 rival Joe Roberts to the spot, with Trackhouse understood to have held talks with the American rider about a move to MotoGP.
"I can see that the team is really competitive and the bike is very strong and as a rider my job is doing what I can with everything I have," Ogura said.
"It’s always the same mentality but I’m very happy to be part of Trackhouse and make this step up to MotoGP with them - I’m just looking forward to start 2025.
"Now I have to think about the Moto2 World Championship. I’ll try to finish this year the best way I can and arrive well prepared in 2025."
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The decision by the Aprilia satellite squad to hire Ogura is surprising considering the latter’s long association with Honda, which also gave him the opportunity to race in Moto2.
"We are excited to have finalized the opportunity to start a new project with Ai, one of the most talented riders in Moto2," team principal Davide Brivio added. "We appreciate his riding style, his resilience during races and we feel Ai has the potential to become a great MotoGP rider.
"While we will work to develop Trackhouse Team as a MotoGP project, we will simultaneously work to give Ai the tools to express his talent and grow as much as possible.
"I think that with Raul, as the young but experienced rider and Ai, as the new growing talent, Trackhouse has secured a strong rider line-up for the future."
Pending further developments, Ogura will be the only rider to represent Japan in the premier class next year, as Honda now plans to replace LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami with Thai racer Somkiat Chantra.
Chantra is also racing in Moto2 this year and currently sits 11th in the standings, 10 points behind Garcia, who now looks set to miss out on a MotoGP move altogether despite being on the list of contenders at Trackhouse.
The signing of Ogura puts another piece into the puzzle and means the 2025 grid is now close to being complete. Ahead of this weekend’s 11th round in Austria, only five announcements are yet to be made - although all seats are unofficially decided.
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will not leave his protege Franco Morbidelli in the lurch and will sign him to his VR46 team, where he will form a pairing with new factory Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Fermín Aldeguer, another rider moving up from the intermediate class, will replace Marc Marquez at Gresini after the six-time champion joins the works Ducati squad.
An announcement regarding Chantra joining LCR could be made at any moment.
Oliveira and KTM outcast Jack Miller, meanwhile, will form an all-new line-up at Pramac as it switches from Ducati to Yamaha machinery next year.
