Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Alex Rins says his first Sunday MotoGP race finish since his Austin win “was like a podium” after scoring ninth in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

The LCR Honda rider made a strong start to life with the Japanese manufacturer, winning its only race so far in 2023 at the Americas GP in April.

Since then, however, his season flew off the rails as back-to-back crashes in Spain and France gave way to a serious leg break in the Italian GP sprint.

This ruled Rins out for nine rounds, with the Spaniard having to abort a comeback in Japan and defer his racing return to last weekend’s Indonesian GP.

In the full-distance Sunday race, Rins was top Honda runner in ninth despite having “struggled a lot to finish”.

“My condition is done,” Rins said.

“I struggled a lot to finish the race, because after 13, 14 laps I started to feel pain – heavy pain – but at least I was able to hold the pace, the 1m32s low.

“So, I’m quite happy for this. We fight really hard all these months without racing, with the physiotherapist, in the gym.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, for me, today we achieved more than a P9. For myself, for all the LCR team, this result is to understand where we are and in which places we can improve.”

Rins added: “For sure, this for me was like a podium. I mean, as I said we fought so hard at home.

“We struggled a lot, many races in the hospital. To achieve this, it was a really, really great result.

“And the first Honda. We stayed on the bike with all these hot conditions, with the slippery track. I’m happy about this.”

Read Also:

Rins says his physical condition in the race was acceptable as he was focused on the job at hand, but admits he struggled to climb off his bike afterwards.

“I struggled with my physical condition after the chequered flag, because during the race I was fully focused on the leg,” he said.

“I was focused on the leg and trying to stay on the pace, on the line.

“But when I went to the box, and I was there in the pit box with the team members I couldn’t stand down from the bike. The pectoral, all the muscles, I have arm pump. Many things.”

shares
comments

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Moto2
Mandalika

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

MotoAmerica

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe