MotoGP’s 2020 calendar consisted of five double-header races which took place at repeat venues in Jerez, Austria, Misano, Aragon and Valencia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 season kicked off with back-to-back Qatar races, with the Doha GP – along with a round in Portugal – added to replace the postponed US and Argentine rounds.

With COVID border restrictions forcing MotoGP to cancel this year’s Finnish GP, the championship announced on Friday the Styrian GP would return to form a double-header of Red Bull Ring races backed with the Austrian GP.

When asked for his opinion on the matter, Espargaro said: “First of all, I know Dorna is doing their best to do this championship with the conditions of COVID.

“But I don’t like at all to do two races in the same track, even if they decide to do two races in Aragon, my favourite track.

“I don’t like it at all, we’re not doing a pure and good championship. That’s my opinion.”

Red Bull Ring’s safety came under fire after 2020’s double-header following several high-profile incidents, including the horrific collision between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli in the Austrian GP.

Despite ongoing discussions, no additional safety modifications will be made to Red Bull Ring for the 2021 season – but Espargaro says changes will be made for 2022, though didn’t detail what they would be.

“Austria is even worse because everything is just straight, three corners,” he added.

“The good thing is we are talking every single safety commission about Austria, about different options, but unfortunately for 2021 there will not be any modifications. But for 2022, there will be.

“So, two races there with no modifications obviously doesn’t make the riders happy at all I’m sure.”

The Styrian GP will take place on the weekend of 6-8 August, while MotoGP’s summer break will begin after the Dutch TT on the weekend of 25-27 June.

On Friday, MotoGP announced new five-year deals for the KymiRing to stage the Finnish GP from 2022 and the Sachsenring to continue hosting the German GP through to 2026.

