Save lives and win the MotoGP experience of a lifetime!

Imagine being ill and your only way to reach medical care means walking miles by foot, traveling bumpy roads via a donkey and cart, or being pushed in a wheelbarrow. Or imagine an ailing child whose parents have no other option but to carry them on their back to get help. Situations like these are common for people across Africa.



This is where Two Wheels for Life, MotoGP's official charity organization, steps in. With its on-the-ground partner, Riders for Health, the group delivers healthcare to vulnerable communities using motorcycles. Two Wheels for Life brings medical care to the people who don't have the kind of access so many of us take for granted. In doing so, the charity organization helps more than 47 million people gain increased access to healthcare.

Here's where you come in: by supporting Two Wheels for Life, you can help save lives and earn the chance to get closer to the sport you love.



Amazing MotoGP memorabilia and experiences!

MotoGP fans attending the British GP at Silverstone can attend the amazing Day of Champions, a unique part of the race weekend that offers a chance to visit the paddock and see riders as never before, as part of Two Wheels for Life's world-famous auction.

Up for grabs to excited bidders are amazing memorabilia and experiences: riding pillion on-track on a MotoGP bike, taking home race-worn gear, or landing a behind-the-scenes view of MotoGP thanks to team hospitality—and much more. All of this can be found on the charity’s Charity Stars page.

Donate, save lives, and win!

In 2024, Two Wheels for Life is offering anybody who donates—no matter the amount—the chance to win amazing prizes from the world of motorsport. For instance, you can win a special fan experience at the 2025 British MotoGP, including a paddock pass and a ride-in. You can see more prizes here.



Gift a motorcycle

A new initiative is offering individuals, groups of friends, or businesses the chance to buy a motorcycle to be used by health workers in The Gambia. Each motorcycle purchased will receive a vinyl decal with the names or logos of the donors. Imagine knowing that a motorcycle with your name on it is saving lives daily. Find out more on the Two Wheels for Life website.