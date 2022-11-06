Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms Next / Valencia GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Valencia GP Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia crowned 2022 champion, Rins wins finale

Francesco Bagnaia was crowned the 2022 MotoGP world champion after finishing the Valencia Grand Prix in ninth with Fabio Quartararo fourth, as Alex Rins took an emotional race win for Suzuki.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia crowned 2022 champion, Rins wins finale
Listen to this article

Yamaha’s Quartararo needed to win the race to have any chance of retaining his crown, with Bagnaia simply needing to finish in 14th to secure Ducati’s first world title in MotoGP since 2007.

Despite an incredibly tense race, with Quartararo beating Bagnaia on track, ninth at the chequered flag was enough for the Italian to win the championship – becoming the first Italian to do so since Valentino Rossi in 2009, and the first rider in history to do so having registered five DNFs.

At the front, Rins fended off early pressure from Pramac’s Jorge Martin to claim an emotional final victory for Suzuki in the Japanese marque’s last race in MotoGP.

Rins converted fifth on the grid to the holeshot to grab the early lead aboard, with poleman Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez slotting in behind.

Quartararo briefly dropped behind Bagnaia into Turn 1, but was back ahead again by Turn 2 as the pair debated fifth.

An aggressive overtake from Marquez on the second factory Ducati of Miller into Turn 8 on the opening lap promoted the Honda man up to third and opened the door for Quartararo to come into fourth.

Quartararo defended against Miller on the run into Turn 1 at the start of the second tour, but was powerless to stop the Australian demoting him into Turn 2.

Miller opened the door for teammate Bagnaia to come through also, leading to contact between the title rivals which ripped a wing off of the right side of Bagnaia’s Ducati.

Quartararo would overtake Bagnaia on lap four into Turn 6 to move back into fifth, as the Ducati rider steadily began to fall down the order.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia found himself passed by KTM’s Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, the Suzuki of Joan Mir, VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini to slip down to ninth.

In clear air once free of Bagnaia, Quartararo was able to close in on the leading quartet – with Marquez having pulled out a gap of 1.8s while the title rivals battle.

Quartararo was able to close this down, and was promoted two spots when Marquez crashed out of fourth going into Turn 8 on lap 10 of 27, before Miller slid out of fourth on lap 23.

But Quartararo could do no more than fourth as he ended up 0.852s behind Martin at the chequered flag.

Brad Binder came through to snatch second from Martin on the penultimate lap to equal his best result of the year, with the Pramac rider holding the final podium spot.

Oliveira was 5.2s adrift of Quartararo in fifth on his final appearance for KTM, with Joan Mir sixth on Suzuki’s farewell ahead of Marini and Bastianini.

Bagnaia took the chequered flag in ninth to emotional celebratory scenes with his entire Ducati crew, his fellow VR46 riders and Valentino Rossi himself – while Quartararo was the first to congratulate him on the cooldown lap.

Franco Morbidelli came close to passing his fellow VR46 Academy rider on the last lap, but the Yamaha runner settled for 10th ahead of VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Tech 3’s Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow recovered to 16th after an early crash, with LCR’s Alex Marquez the last runner in 17th after also tumbling out of contention.

Bike problems forced Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales into early retirements, with Honda’s Pol Espargaro, RNF’s Darryn Binder and Pramac’s Johann Zarco all crashing out.

Bagnaia won the 2022 MotoGP world title by 17 points from Quartararo, with Bastianini completing the top three in the standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Miller.

Despite his crash, and missing eight races in total in 2022, Marc Marquez ended the year as the top Honda rider in 13th in the standings

Valencia MotoGP - Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki
2 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 0.396
3 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1.059
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1.911
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 7.122
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 7.735
7 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 8.524
8 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 12.038
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 14.441
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 14.676
11 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 17.655
12 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 24.870
13 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 26.546
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 26.610
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 31.819
16 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'28.870
17 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1 Lap
Australia Jack Miller
Ducati
France Johann Zarco
Ducati
Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia
Spain Marc Marquez
Honda
Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda
South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha
Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
Previous article

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
Next article

Valencia GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Valencia GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for one hour over 2022 season Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for one hour over 2022 season

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies at age 49
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies at age 49

Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman and chief operating officer Coy Gibbs – whose son, Ty, won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship on Saturday – died Sunday morning, the team confirmed.

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs

Daniel Hemric will become the fifth different driver to run a NASCAR Cup Series race for 23XI Racing this year, substituting for Ty Gibbs.

Le Mans Virtual Series: AMG win at Spa, Verstappen second
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series: AMG win at Spa, Verstappen second

James Baldwin, Graham Carroll and Bono Huis of AMG Team Petronas Esports have won the 6 Hours of Spa, the third round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series. In GTE, it was the #71 Team Redline BMW of Kevin Siggy, Chris Lulham and Enzo Bonito who took home the laurels. 

Lamborghini | Race 2 Grand Finals PRO: World titles go to Piquet, Ortiz, Carazo
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lamborghini | Race 2 Grand Finals PRO: World titles go to Piquet, Ortiz, Carazo

Nelson Piquet Jr. dominates race 2 to clinch the 2022 Lamborghini Grand Finals title in the PRO category.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.