Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Crutchlow: Quartararo, Marquez "have special effect" on MotoGP rivals Next / Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Marini leads Ducati 1-2-3 in second practice

Luca Marini topped FP2 for MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix as title contenders Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia finished in eighth and ninth respectively. 

Megan White
By:
Valencia MotoGP: Marini leads Ducati 1-2-3 in second practice
Listen to this article

VR46 Ducati rider Marini was over a tenth clear of second-placed Jorge Martin (Pramac) in Friday’s second practice with a 1m30.217s. Jack Miller rounded out an all-Ducati top three, with Marc Marquez in fourth for Honda. 

A dramatic FP2 saw several crashes inside the first 10 minutes, with Franco Morbidelli first to go down in Sector 1 on his factory Yamaha before Gresini Ducati’s Fabio DiGiannantonio followed suit at Turn 2. 

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro crashed at Turn 5, while Marquez also went down at Turn 1. 

Alex Rins was first to move to top of the timesheets on Suzuki’s last weekend in MotoGP, setting a 1m31.238s early on as Quartararo slotted into second with a 1m31.243s, 0.2s quicker than his FP1-topping time. 

Bagnaia’s quickest early attempt put him into 13th, a 1m31.661s the best he could muster, as he struggled to keep his factory Ducati on track and ran wide several times. 

Miller then went second-fastest behind Rins with a 1m31.204s, before he was demoted to third by Marini as Martin slotted into fifth with a 1m31.270s. 

RNF Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow was next to go down with a crash at Turn 2 before Marini again went quickest with a 1m31.110s. 

Bagnaia was able to improve to seventh late on in the session, with a 1m31.330s putting him less than 0.2s behind title rival Quartararo. 

The Yamaha man had a close moment with RNF’s Darryn Binder as the former moved up the inside at Turn 13, but the pair avoided contact. 

Bagnaia also had a moment late on, running wide at Turn 7. 

Martin went third-quickest on his 14th lap, setting a 1m31.195s, before the field pitted for fresh soft rear tyres with five minutes remaining. 

As the times began to tumble, Miller was first to break the 1m31s barrier, moving to the top of the order with a 1m30.608s.

But Marini recaptured the top spot several minutes later with a 1m30.217s and his time would remain unbeaten through the end of the session.

Espargaro and KTM rider Miguel Oliveira both took second briefly, but it was Martin who ended the session second-fastest ahead of Miller and Marquez.  

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was fifth-quickest, with Oliveira in sixth. 

Pramac’s Johann Zarco finished seventh ahead of Quartararo and Bagnaia, with Brad Binder rounding off the top 10 for KTM. 

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'30.217
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'30.322 0.105
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.345 0.128
4 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'30.390 0.173
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'30.394 0.177
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'30.422 0.205
7 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.424 0.207
8 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.442 0.225
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.447 0.230
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.519 0.302
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.707 0.490
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'30.814 0.597
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.890 0.673
14 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.004 0.787
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.014 0.797
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.016 0.799
17 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.148 0.931
18 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.249 1.032
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'31.345 1.128
20 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'31.598 1.381
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'31.621 1.404
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'31.672 1.455
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.762 1.545
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.420 2.203
View full results
shares
comments
Crutchlow: Quartararo, Marquez "have special effect" on MotoGP rivals
Previous article

Crutchlow: Quartararo, Marquez "have special effect" on MotoGP rivals
Next article

Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia

Bagnaia's "mindset for the championship" limiting him at Valencia
Megan White More from
Megan White
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Red Bull junior Hauger joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2 season
FIA F2

Red Bull junior Hauger joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2 season

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir Valencia GP
MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Latest news

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins

A possible new all-female racing series backed by Formula 1 can only be a positive thing for women in motorsport, according to W Series driver Jessica Hawkins.

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa

Watch the third round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which takes place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
WEC WEC

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"

Marco Wittmann hopes he will be able to combine his existing duties in the DTM with BMW’s factory LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024.

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.