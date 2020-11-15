MotoGP
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Spain for the Valencia Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

What time does the Valencia MotoGP start today?

The Valencia GP will get underway at 2pm local time, following the same schedule as last weekend's European GP.

The race distance is set at 27 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 15th November, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:00pm CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBC (delayed broadcast at 2:30pm ET)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Valencia MotoGP

Expect sunny conditions in Valencia on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 24C at the start of the race.

Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.191
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.287 0.096
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.413 0.222
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.520 0.329
5 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'30.553 0.362
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'30.645 0.454
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.657 0.466
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.671 0.480
9 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.737 0.546
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'30.781 0.590
11 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.864 0.673
12 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.988 0.797
13 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'31.159 0.968
14 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.594 1.403
15 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'31.601 1.410
16 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'31.604 1.413
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'31.606 1.415
18 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'31.831 1.640
19 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'32.063 1.872
20 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.205 2.014
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'32.237 2.046
View full results

