All
Valencia GP News
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Valencia MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

The Valencia Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, November 14. Here's how you can watch a MotoGP race live for the last time this season.

Valencia MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin will lead an all-Ducati front row, with factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller lining up alongside him in second and third place respectively.

Valentino Rossi will start his last-ever premier class race from 10th on the grid, two places behind newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.

What time does the Valencia MotoGP start today?

The Valencia GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+1 GMT) in Spain. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

19:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 19:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

23:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

19:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Valencia Grand Prix

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Valencia Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 
Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'29.936
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.000 0.064
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.325 0.389
4 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.395 0.459
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.418 0.482
6 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.475 0.539
7 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.509 0.573
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.620 0.684
9 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.644 0.708
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'30.746 0.810
11 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.781 0.845
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.024 1.088
13 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'30.859 0.923
14 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'30.991 1.055
15 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'30.994 1.058
16 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'31.045 1.109
17 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.073 1.137
18 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.185 1.249
19 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.251 1.315
20 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.319 1.383
21 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'30.939 1.003
View full results
Related video

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
Previous article

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
Next article

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
