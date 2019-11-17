MotoGP
Valencia GP / Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez wins to seal teams' title for Honda

By:
Nov 17, 2019, 1:57 PM

Marc Marquez capped of his sixth title-winning MotoGP season with a dominant victory in the Valencia Grand Prix to secure the teams’ title for the Repsol Honda squad.

Petronas SRT Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo led for the first seven laps before being passed by a recovering Marquez, and was unable to mount a challenge to retake the position over the remaining tours.

Poleman Quartararo ran side by side with Pramac’s Jack Miller on the run to the first corner at the start, but had to concede the lead to the rocketship Ducati.

He quickly disposed of Miller after a couple of corners and began to build up a small lead, while Marquez had to fight through from sixth after getting hung out at the first turn from second on the grid.

Quartararo held a margin of seventh tenths by the third lap, with Marquez soon up to second after snatching the place from Miller at the final corner at the end of the previous tour.

The Honda rider slashed Quartararo’s lead by a couple of tenths over the next three laps, and made his decisive move on the eighth tour at the Turn 11 left-hander – squeezing Quartararo out to the edge of the circuit on the exit.

Marquez immediately got his lead up to six tenths, though Quartararo was able to ensure this remained stagnant for a handful of laps.

However, with nine laps to go, Marquez moved a second out of reach for the first time and would ease across the line for his 12th win of the year by over 1.5s.

Read Also:

Quartararo came under some threat from Miller after he was passed by Marquez on lap eight, but was able to quash the Pramac rider’s challenge and ended a sensational rookie season with his seventh podium.

Miller secured the final place on the podium ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Maverick Vinales’s expected challenge for the victory never materialised, and he was resigned to sixth on the works Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir (Suzuki), team-mate Valentino Rossi, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and his KTM-mounted brother Pol.

Jorge Lorenzo ended his career in MotoGP with his best result of the year since June’s Italian GP in 13th.

Fellow Honda rider’s Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco of LCR failed to see the chequered flag after crashes, with the latter walking away from a horrifying incident.

Zarco lost the front of his RC213V going through Turn 6, with Tech3 debutant Iker Lecuona doing the same out of 15th place just seconds later.

As Zarco got to his feet he was struck by the KTM. Both he and Lecuona appeared to escape uninjured.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci crashed at the same turn just moments before, while SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro also failed to finish.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time km/h
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 27 41'21.469 156.8
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 27 41'22.495 156.8
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 27 41'23.878 156.7
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 27 41'24.795 156.6
5 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 27 41'24.977 156.6
6 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 27 41'30.298 156.3
7 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 27 41'32.091 156.2
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 27 41'44.461 155.4
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 27 41'54.173 154.8
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 27 41'54.442 154.8
11 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 27 42'04.264 154.2
12 82 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 27 42'07.201 154.0
13 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 27 42'12.513 153.7
14 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 27 42'26.340 152.8
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 27 42'37.956 152.1
29 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 26 40'20.804 154.8
21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 18 27'39.166 156.4
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 13 20'04.178 155.6
5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 13 20'08.462 155.1
27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 13 20'15.159 154.2
35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 10 15'26.863 155.5
51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 8 12'47.135 150.3
View full results
15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
