Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati's Jack Miller led the way in free practice on Friday, leading the Honda of Pol Espargaro. Newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo was a distant 15th, seven places behind Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli.

What time does qualifying for the Valencia MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Date : Saturday, November 13

Start time : 13:10 GMT / 14:10 CEST / 15:10 SAT / 16:10 EAT / 08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 00:10 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:10 JST / 18:40 IST

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 19:40 17:40 14:10 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch Valencia MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

