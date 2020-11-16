Valencia GP review podcast: A new champion is crowned

The 23-year-old’s rise to MotoGP title glory was rapid, making his debut in Moto3 in 2016 before winning the title the year after. A single season in Moto2 gave way to his MotoGP debut last year with Suzuki.

The most consistent charger this season with six podiums and a grand prix victory, Mir prevailed in the maddest of MotoGP season’s with a seventh-place finish in a “nightmare” Valencia are to seal the title with a round to spare. Not since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000 has Suzuki crowned a MotoGP world champion, with Mir joining an elite list of six to have achieved that honour with the Japanese manufacturer.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss MotoGP’s newest world champion.

They also delve into the conundrum that is Yamaha, after the 2020 M1 runners struggled while Franco Morbidelli took victory on his 2019 bike, while also discussing Cal Crutchlow’s MotoGP future.