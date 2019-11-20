Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team's Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini passes Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex and Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Here’s the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship closed out its post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.
Previous article
Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
Next article
Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Valencia November testing
|Sub-event
|Wednesday
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
08:00
14:00
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by