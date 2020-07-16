MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season

shares
comments
Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 5:21 PM

MotoGP superstar Valentino Rossi insists 13 races will be enough for a “real” coronavirus-delayed 2020 season, citing that past championships of a similar length were not any less valued.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 MotoGP season opener to be delayed until this weekend, and championship promoters Dorna Sports have cut the campaign down from 20 races to 13 – with Jerez, Red Bull Ring, Misano, Aragon and Valencia hosting two each.

While room has been left in the calendar for potentially three additional flyaway events in late November and early December, it is likely MotoGP will have its shortest season since 1995 at 13 rounds.

“At the beginning, we were not very sure about the number of races,” said Rossi ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. “So, usually we make 19 or 20 [races]. But it’s also true in the past, a long time ago in the 70s or the 80s, the seasons were eight, nine, 10, 12 [races long].

“So, it means it will be a shorter championship for the modern era, but enough to be real.”

Read Also:

As well as the question mark over any additional races, the situation with coronavirus still poses a threat to the current roster of 13. Reigning world champion Marc Marquez admits it’s “strange” not knowing exactly how long the campaign will be, but his approach remains as it was last season when there were 19 races. 

“It’s difficult, strange to not know exactly how many races we will have,” he added. “But in my mind, the mentality is the same one. Always I try to find 100% in each track, always I try not to do any mistakes like I did last year. It’s what I will do. 

“The strategy will be the same with 10 races, 13 or 20: try to get the maximum every weekend, and if I can take five more points I will try.” 

Rossi’s Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales echoed Marquez’s sentiments, but admits every race will be “unique” because of the uncertainty of COVID-19 in Europe. 

“Every race is unique because we don’t know if things are going to be better or worse in the future,” Vinales said. “So, as Marc says, I think it’s important to take out the maximum points every race and try to be in the front.

“This will be the main thing, and no mistakes in this championship.”

Related video

Next article
Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda

Previous article

Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda

Trending Today

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel

S. Kosiski Wins at Lincoln
Stock car / Stock car

S. Kosiski Wins at Lincoln

1995 national event schedule
NHRA / NHRA

1995 national event schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

Vinales heads second Jerez MotoGP test session
MotoGP / MotoGP

Vinales heads second Jerez MotoGP test session

Latest news

Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season
MotoGP / MotoGP
56m

Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season

Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NHRA

1995 national event schedule

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

4
MotoGP

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”

5
MotoGP

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

Latest videos

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Latest news

Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season
MGP

Rossi: 13 races are enough for “real” 2020 MotoGP season

Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda
MGP

Marquez explains why Jerez races are "important" for Honda

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
MGP

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season
MGP

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test
MGP

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.