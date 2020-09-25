MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

shares
comments
Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
By:

Valentino Rossi says his current form would have convinced him to stay in MotoGP for 2021 had his plans not been altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yamaha rider is set to sign his 2021 deal with Petronas SRT this weekend, with Rossi confirming back in July that he was “99%” certain to remain in MotoGP with the satellite outfit.

Rossi was offered to continue in the works Yamaha squad at the start of the year, but wanted to take that decision after the first six or seven rounds after evaluating his performances. Owing to Ducati’s keen interest in both Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, Rossi’s plans forced Yamaha’s hand into moving him out of its factory team.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent shake-up of the 2020 calendar meant Rossi’s plans were changed anyway. Since then, he has scored 58 points from the first seven races – 13 less than he managed at the same stage last season but he has achieved a podium and three top-five finishes.

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com if this would have been enough to convince him to stay in MotoGP for 2021 had 2020 gone to plan, he replied: “Last year, I was very frustrated because especially from Mugello, after the first races, after Le Mans when I did some good races, some podiums, we lost the way. I struggled very much. Mugello was a nightmare, Barcelona was not so bad but I had the crash with [Jorge] Lorenzo.

“But after that, Assen was a disaster, Sachsenring was a disaster, and also some races at the end of the year like Aragon, or Valencia. Apart from the result, I wasn’t able to ride the bike and I’m not able to be strong enough. So, I change something in team with David [Munoz coming in as crew chief] and everything.

“What I thought at the beginning of the season is: if I have the same feeling that I need to do races like what I say to you, then I need to stop. But, in reality the situation is a lot better, I feel good. For sure it’s difficult, the level is very high, but we work well [together] and I think that we can be strong.

“So, yes, these types of results make me continue another year.”

Rossi confirmed on Thursday he will take crew chief Munoz, data analyst Matteo Flamigni and rider coach Idalio Gavira with him to SRT next year – though long-time mechanics Alex Briggs and Brent Stephens won’t be joining him.

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Previous article

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash
USAC USAC / News

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash

S2000 National Championship goes to Direnzo
SCCA SCCA / News

S2000 National Championship goes to Direnzo

CORR: Kevin Probst Crandon II summary
Offroad Offroad / News

CORR: Kevin Probst Crandon II summary

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Former Indy car racer Bill Alsup dies
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Former Indy car racer Bill Alsup dies

Latest news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
USAC

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash

4
SCCA

S2000 National Championship goes to Direnzo

5
Offroad

CORR: Kevin Probst Crandon II summary

Latest news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
MGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday
MGP

Espargaro 'doesn’t know how to push' after "strange" Friday

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli
MGP

Yamaha speed deficit "best news" of Friday - Morbidelli

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli fastest in FP2 despite crash
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli fastest in FP2 despite crash

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.