MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

shares
comments
Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
By:

Valentino Rossi’s deal to join the Petronas SRT Yamaha squad in 2021 and extend his MotoGP career has been made official after months of discussions.

The nine-time grand prix world champion was moved out of the factory Yamaha squad for 2021 at the start of the year to make way for Fabio Quartararo to join Maverick Vinales.

Rossi originally wanted the first six or seven races of the 2020 season to determine whether he was competitive enough to continue, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered this plan.

He confirmed at the start of the season at Jerez in July that he was “99%” to sign for Petronas, but discussions carried on for months afterwards as both parties looked to finalise certain elements – the key sticking point being what crew moves with Rossi to Petronas.

On Thursday Rossi announced the deal would likely be signed this weekend in Barcelona, and confirmed crew chief David Munoz, data engineer Matteo Flamigni and rider coach Idalio Gavira would be the only members from his current team joining him.

On Saturday, Petronas and Yamaha confirmed Rossi had signed a one-year contract to ensure his grand prix career extends to a 26th season.

Read Also:

"I am very happy to continue riding in 2021 and to do it with the PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team," said Rossi. "I thought a lot before taking this decision, because the challenge is getting hotter and hotter. To be at the top in MotoGP you have to work a lot and hard, to train every day and lead an ’athlete's life‘, but I still like it and I still want to ride.

"In the first half of the year I made my choice and I talked with Yamaha, who agreed with me. They told me even if there was no place for me in the Factory Team, the factory bike and the factory support were guaranteed.

"I am very happy to move to PETRONAS Yamaha SRT. They are young, but they‘ve shown to be a top team. They are very serious and very well organised. For this year I also changed my crew chief. I‘m very happy with David, and I think we haven‘t reached our best yet. This was one of the reasons why I chose to continue, because the atmosphere in the team is something I like a lot.

"It‘ll be nice to have Franco as my team-mate, as he‘s an Academy rider, it‘s going to be cool. I think we can work together to make good things happen."

Rossi had been expected to sign a 1+1 deal, though any additional contracts after 2021 will only be tabled if all parties are happy to continue together.

Next year will also be Rossi’s 16th as a Yamaha rider, having joined the Japanese marque from Honda as a three-time MotoGP world champion, and returned in 2013 after a difficult two-year stint at Ducati between 2011 and 2012.

Rossi has scored 65 of his 89 premier class victories with Yamaha and four of his seven top tier titles. A podium this weekend in the Catalan GP would mark his 200th in the premier class.

He will partner his protege Franco Morbidelli at Petronas next year, who penned a new two-year deal several months ago.

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

Previous article

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'

Russian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas by seven tenths in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Russian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas by seven tenths in FP3

Latest news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020 Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

2h
3
Formula 1

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'

1h
4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas by seven tenths in FP3

43m

Latest news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MGP

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020
MGP

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.