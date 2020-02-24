MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “worried” about 2020 Yamaha’s race pace

shares
comments
Rossi “worried” about 2020 Yamaha’s race pace
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 9:29 PM

Valentino Rossi admits he is “worried” about the 2020 Yamaha’s race pace ahead of the first race of the new MotoGP season, as he is still ‘suffering’ with tyre wear.

In recent years Yamaha riders have constantly struggled in races with rear tyres beginning to fade too much halfway through a race distance. Michelin’s new-for-2020 rear tyres have been designed with the aim of offering better durability and a more gradual drop-off, while its increase in grip seems to have offered Yamaha and Suzuki riders a small advantage over their rivals. 

However, speaking at the end of pre-season testing in Qatar, Rossi admits the issue with tyre wear still persists for him.

“I was strong with the first tyre, and unfortunately I crash with the second tyre [while on a time attack],” said Rossi, who ended Monday’s running in Qatar 12th. “So for this reason I am P12, but we are more worried for the pace because like last year in the second half of the race we suffer, we suffer with the tyres, especially with the rear and unfortunately I’m not able to keep the pace. 

“We tried [a long run] yesterday, we tried the first day and today we try two times. We have some data and we have to understand why and try to fix before the race.

“General feeling [on the bike] is not so bad, because today we improved the setting, we fixed the setting and I was good. In the first laps I’m always quite fast, but this problem [with tyre wear] is a big problem for us and is very similar to what happened last year. 

“So, we are worried.”

Read Also:

When asked if the problem was slightly better than it was last year, Rossi added: “[It’s] very similar. Also, [it’s] difficult to understand because also in Malaysia, Malaysia was very good.

“Also, the pace with the used tyre was not so bad. Here we suffer more.”

Rossi’s day was interrupted by a tumble at Turn 2 early into the evening, which he pinned on being just slightly off-line on the way into left-hander. 

“I did a good laptime on the first tyre, and I tried to push on the second one because usually you are able to improve,” he said.

“Unfortunately I think I entered into Turn 2 a little bit more on the right and on the first lap that corner you always need to pay attention and I lost the front. But I’m OK.”

Related video

Next article
Marquez claims Honda “found the problem” on final test day

Previous article

Marquez claims Honda “found the problem” on final test day

Next article

What we learned from the Qatar MotoGP test

What we learned from the Qatar MotoGP test
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Road racing

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
ARCA

Atlanta accident update

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
MGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market
MGP

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
MGP

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
MGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown
MGP

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.