MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

shares
comments
Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
By:

Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi have questioned why Yamaha test rider Jorge Lorenzo hasn’t ridden the YZR-M1 since February’s Sepang test.

After announcing his retirement from MotoGP at the end of his miserable single season with Honda last year, three-time world champion Lorenzo was swooped up by Yamaha to return to its fold as test rider.

Lorenzo tested the 2019 M1 during the Sepang test back in February and was due to contest a wildcard at the Catalan Grand Prix before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while the likes of KTM’s Dani Pedrosa and Ducati’s Michele Pirro have carried out several tests in recent months, Yamaha has not done so with Lorenzo.

With several of the manufacturers testing Misano’s new track surface ahead of the season resuming in July, Yamaha comes into this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix lacking data of the new asphalt.

Championship leader Quartararo questioned this, saying: “Honestly, I don’t know, but it’s true that we don’t understand [why Lorenzo hasn’t done any testing]. We know in the past the capacity of Jorge with the Yamaha and I don’t know why he’s not riding.

“He did 20 laps in Sepang and that’s it. So, for a test rider, when we see all the riders in June [at Misano] and we don’t see the Yamaha there – I won’t say it is a disadvantage, but [it would have been] good to have some comments on our bike with new asphalt.”

Read Also:

Rossi was similarly perplexed by this, especially as Lorenzo is “one of the best riders in history on the M1”.

“I have exactly the same question for Yamaha because I was very happy when I understand that Jorge is our test rider because he’s one of the best riders in history on the M1,” said Rossi. “I think that he can help us a lot. And also we see what Pedrosa did to KTM in one year. I think he give to them a lot of good advice. But also, Yamaha have to trust in the programme, and sincerely I don’t know.

“Sometimes in Yamaha things happen that are difficult to explain. You have to speak with them.

“But, for sure, from tomorrow we will have to start from zero with the new asphalt and try to understand a lot of things that other teams like KTM and also Ducati already done in the last test.”

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Previous article

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Next article

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

Vettel arrival a "great move" for Aston Martin - Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel arrival a "great move" for Aston Martin - Hamilton

Laguna Seca Touring starting line up
SRO America SRO America / News

Laguna Seca Touring starting line up

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Monster Energy to sponsor Kurt Busch in 2016
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Monster Energy to sponsor Kurt Busch in 2016

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Latest news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

2
Formula 1

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel arrival a "great move" for Aston Martin - Hamilton

56m
4
SRO America

Laguna Seca Touring starting line up

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MGP

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MGP

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.