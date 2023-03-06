Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing team has uncovered the livery it will race with in its second season in the premier class in 2023.
After backing Luca Marini's side of the Avintia garage in 2021, VR46 stepped up to MotoGP properly in 2022 as a Ducati satellite outfit.
Originally embroiled in controversy surrounding title sponsorship from Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, which vehemently denied any such deal when it was announced by Tanal Entertainment in 2021, VR46 found primary backing from Italian banking firm Mooney.
Despite this controversy, VR46 enjoyed a solid maiden campaign last year with Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi, with the latter scoring a podium at the Dutch TT and taking pole for the Thailand GP aboard a 2021-spec Ducati.
For 2022, Marini and Bezzecchi remain in the line-up and both will contest the 2022-spec bike Francesco Bagnaia won the championship with.
This does mark a shift in Ducati support for VR46, which did have factory machinery in 2022 for Marini but will now file just four works bikes across its factory squad and Pramac Racing.
Running a one-off black livery for the Sepang pre-season test last month, VR46 has unveiled its true 2023 colours at its launch event on Monday.
The livery remains largely unchanged, featuring orange and yellow stripes on a black background.
The VR46 squad finished eighth overall in the teams' standing, just 20 points behind Gresini - who won four races – and 60 clear of the struggling factory Honda outfit.
Marini was its highest-placed rider in the championship in 12th, with Bezzecchi taking top rookie honours in 14th.
VR46 ended last month's Sepang test fastest of all, after Marini topped the final day of running.
Just three teams now are yet to reveal their 2023 liveries, with LCR Honda doing so on Tuesday followed by Aprilia the day before the Portimao test gets underway on Friday 10 March.
RNF Racing, which will field Aprilia machinery having parted ways with Yamaha at the end of last season, will pull the wraps off its new look for 2023 on 16 March.
The 2023 season gets underway on 26 March with the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support
Latest news
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.