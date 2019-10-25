MotoGP
MotoGP / Australian GP / Practice report

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 5:12 AM

Maverick Vinales dominated the Friday afternoon MotoGP session at Phillip Island as Marc Marquez hit teammate Jorge Lorenzo on his last lap.

After setting the pace in the wet FP1, Vinales was also on top for the majority of FP2, with Marquez only leading early on, and briefly in the middle of the session.

Vinales built a sizable lead with a 1m29.195s with 17 minutes on the clock, a time he was able to improve on twice more to end up with a 1m28.824s.

Andrea Dovizioso moved up to second with a time set after the chequered flag fell, but his deficit to the Yamaha man was 0.496s.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow took third ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller (Pramac) as three Ducatis made it into the top five.

Marquez had to settle for sixth after an overtake on Lorenzo at Turn 11 on his final lap resulted in the two Repsol Hondas making contact, and piece flying off of one of the bikes.

He still narrowly beat Valentino Rossi, who was seventh, followed by Suzuki's Alex Rins.

The last Yamaha in the order was Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli in ninth as his teammate Fabio Quartararo skipped the session.

While the Frenchman was declared fit following his crash in the wet FP1, he sat out FP2 because of the painkillers he took.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro took a crucial last spot in the top 10, with wet conditions potentially returning in FP3.

Johann Zarco ended his first dry session on a Honda in 15th, 1.617s off the pace but nearly two tenths faster than Lorenzo, who was 16th.

Two riders, Pol Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia crashed at the end of the session at T8 and T2 respectively.

Marquez topped a 20-minute timed tyre test that took place straight after FP2 with a time of 1m29.254s, which was nearly two tenths faster than his best time from earlier.

The Honda rider led Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and Vinales, while Pol Espargaro skipped the extra session following his FP2 crash.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 25 01'28.824
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 22 01'29.320 00.496
3 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 22 01'29.325 00.501
4 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 20 01'29.327 00.503
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 20 01'29.344 00.520
6 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 19 01'29.421 00.597
7 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 21 01'29.436 00.612
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 21 01'29.472 00.648
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 21 01'29.718 00.894
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 18 01'29.791 00.967
11 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 24 01'29.875 01.051
12 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 20 01'29.997 01.173
13 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 18 01'30.170 01.346
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 17 01'30.426 01.602
15 France Johann Zarco
Honda 21 01'30.441 01.617
16 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 19 01'30.706 01.882
17 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 17 01'30.859 02.035
18 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 21 01'30.865 02.041
19 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 21 01'30.940 02.116
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 21 01'31.404 02.580
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 22 01'31.459 02.635
France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Latest results Standings

