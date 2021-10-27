Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP

By:

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales believes he had pace enough to fight for the podium in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix had he not qualified down in 19th.

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP

The nine-time MotoGP race winner scored his best result since joining Aprilia in last weekend’s Misano race, with Vinales coming from 19th to narrowly be beaten by teammate Aleix Espargaro eighth.

But Vinales insists he could have cracked the top three for the first time on the RS-GP but for losing “a minimum 10 to 15 seconds” picking his way through traffic on the opening laps of the Misano race.

“Yeah, it’s pretty tough because I need to learn many things in just a few laps,” Vinales said of his continuing adaptation from the Yamaha to the Aprilia.

“Also, the first laps have been really compromised because I never tried this set-up and to go straight to the race is difficult.

“So, even I think our potential was even higher this race because I could ride much faster on the first laps and I lost so much time.

“I lost minimum 10 to 15 seconds in the first laps, going out of the track trying to overtake, that you are with others.

“So, basically our progression is step-by-step, but what I’m happy is we are doing that progression.

“It’s true that it’s at Misano where we’ve made a lot of laps, but everyone makes a lot of laps and everyone can be fast in Misano.

“Now [going to] Portimao with the changes we’ve made, I’m pretty confident.

“I’m confident that even today if we started in the first or second row, I think we were able to be inside the top three, top four.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com what the new set-up he tried for the race was aimed at finding, Vinales added: “Actually balance of the bike. I’m trying to find myself on the bike.

“Sometimes I feel comfortable, sometimes not. Also, this weekend was very tricky because the conditions were all the time changing and it’s very hard to develop yourself and improve in these conditions.

“So, we changed the balance of the bike, the weight balance and it feels much, much better.

“I need to improve on the brakes, the way of braking from the two bikes I rode this year it’s very different.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Previous article

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium "pain relief" Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium "pain relief"

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Emilia Romagna GP Prime
MotoGP

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

Trending Today

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for F1 fastest lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for F1 fastest lap

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir’s Misano MotoGP jump start due to launch control confusion

Dealing with grief in F1's high-pressure environment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dealing with grief in F1's high-pressure environment

Yamaha: "Dominant" Kawasaki has hurt WSBK spectacle
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha: "Dominant" Kawasaki has hurt WSBK spectacle

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales feels he had podium pace in Misano MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder explains “super-stupid” Misano MotoGP sighting lap crash

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium "pain relief"
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Maiden Honda MotoGP podium "pain relief"

Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.