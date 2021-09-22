Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career
MotoGP News

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

By:

Maverick Vinales says he is “satisfied” with his decision to quit Yamaha and join Aprilia in MotoGP following his first two rounds with the Italian manufacturer.

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

The nine-time MotoGP race winner announced back in June that he would be quitting Yamaha a season into his current two-year deal with Yamaha as the relationship between both parties soured irreparably across the 2021 campaign.

Vinales was later confirmed as an Aprilia rider for 2022, though his debut was pushed up to last week’s Aragon Grand Prix when he parted ways with Yamaha in August after he was suspended for trying to damage his M1 during the Styrian GP.

He qualified 19th and finished 18th in the Aragon GP, while at Misano last weekend he was 10th on the grid and scored points in 13th.

Finishing 26.6 seconds from victory at Aragon, Vinales was 21.2s back at Misano and was only 5.56s off teammate Aleix Espargaro.

When asked by Motorsport.com at Misano to reflect on his first week as an Aprilia rider and if he could say he was satisfied with his decision to join the marque, Vinales said: “Yeah, I’m satisfied. It’s a new challenge, sure it’s a very different challenge.

“It’s brought me out of my comfort zone for sure because it’s a totally different bike, so it’s more difficult to ride and to keep doing better positions.

“However, we started [at Aragon] 27 seconds [from the victory], today 21. We improved step by step, and this is the most important point.”

Read Also:

He added: “Honestly [last] weekend we learned a lot.

“It’s clear that we have to keep working because it’s clear I don’t feel very comfortable on the bike, especially in qualifying, and then with a full tank I have a few troubles during the race.

“However, the positive point of the bike is the tyres have a good grip.

“I mean, good consistency, which is very important. And the rhythm was good, so I’m quite happy. Wasn’t perfect but was quite good, so we keep running, understanding.

“I tried to ride in a different position on the bike during the laps to see what it does. So, I’m just trying to understand the direction to go faster and faster.”

shares
comments
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Previous article

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

4
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

1 h
Latest news
Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

1 h
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

3 h
Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

6 h
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

23 h
Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start 00:44
MotoGP
Sep 21, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race 00:49
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano 00:47
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano

MotoGP: Quartararo says he enjoyed riding on the limit, despite title risks 00:43
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says he enjoyed riding on the limit, despite title risks

MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 19, 2021

MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf

More from
Lewis Duncan
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies Misano September testing
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice San Marino GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia Prime
MotoGP

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
3 h
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.