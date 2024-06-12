Maverick Vinales set for KTM MotoGP switch
Maverick Vinales is set to leave Aprilia at the end of the 2024 MotoGP season and join KTM’s stable next year, Motorsport.com can reveal.
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: MotoGP
