MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / European GP / Breaking news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

shares
comments
Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
By:

Maverick Vinales says his vanishing MotoGP title hopes are not his main “problem” after slipping 41 points adrift following a disappointing European Grand Prix.

The Yamaha rider was forced to start from pitlane after his team had to exceed his engine allocation for the season to fit a sixth one. 

This compounded a miserable weekend for the Spaniard, who also had to contend with a depleted crew after one of his team members tested positive for COVID-19 and forced four more personnel into isolation. 

Vinales salvaged 13th from the race, though largely benefitted from attrition ahead of him, and crossed the line 25 seconds off victor Joan Mir.

Admitting his title chances are pretty much impossible now with two races to go, Vinales says the bigger issue is he was “very far [in terms of] speed” during the grand prix.

“Yeah, for sure,” he replied when asked if his title hopes were over. “I mean, Mir has to do a mistake and I need to win one race and be second.

“So, for sure it’s very difficult. Honestly, I don’t even think about it.

“Our problem is not the championship, it’s totally other things. Right now, we are very far [in terms of] speed and it’s what we need to recover.” 

When asked if the next two races will now become a test session for 2021, he added: “At the moment, we don’t have any new parts to try during the last two races, so I don’t know. 

“I don’t know really what was going to happen because we don’t have more information on the bike we have now. 

“So, we’ll see. For sure Yamaha is working, they understand that we have problems, that we are in trouble and for sure they will try to work.”

Read Also:

Mir’s victory elevated him 37 points clear in the championship standings, and he needs simply to finish on the podium in next weekend’s Valencia GP to secure the title.

Vinales is now just four points behind top Yamaha in the standings Fabio Quartararo, whose crash on Sunday means he’s 37 points adrift of Mir.

The sister SRT of Franco Morbidelli’s hopes look even slimmer, having struggled to 10th and dropping 45 points adrift of Mir. 

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Previous article

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Motorsport Games launches partnership with Gavan Boschele to support the development of one of the country’s best young drivers
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games launches partnership with Gavan Boschele to support the development of one of the country’s best young drivers

Latest news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MGP MotoGP / Race report

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty

Espargaro will “test” Rins at start of European GP
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro will “test” Rins at start of European GP

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish

2
NASCAR Cup

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty

5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

Latest news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
MGP

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MGP

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty
MGP

Yamaha clarifies engine valve saga after points penalty

Espargaro will “test” Rins at start of European GP
MGP

Espargaro will “test” Rins at start of European GP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.