MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Emilia-Romagna GP / Race report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020
By:

Maverick Vinales took first win of the 2020 MotoGP season after a late crash for long-time leader Francesco Bagnaia gifted the Yamaha rider in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Vinales struggled from pole position in the first Misano race last week owing to an incorrect tyre choice, but a change in approach to set-up in practice meant he was much stronger from the off on Sunday.

The Yamaha rider grabbed the lead from the fast-starting Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller into Turn 4 on the opening lap and opened up a gap of half a second.

Miller’s hopes of a podium quickly faded and he would drop out of the race on lap eight with an engine issue.

Bagnaia on the sister Pramac bike was the rider leading the chase on Vinales by lap two, with the Italian finding a way through on lap six at Turn 4 when the Yamaha rider ran wide. 

Using the power of the Ducati and the grip from his soft rear tyre, Bagnaia instantly opened up a lead of over seven tenths, with that advantage growing to over a second a few laps later.

Behind, chaos ensued in the opening laps, with KTM’s Brad Binder crashing at the Carro hairpin at Turn 14 on the second tour having just moved into the podium places. 

Moments earlier, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) slid out of the top eight at Turn 4 and would eventually pull out.

At the front, Bagnaia’s gap held stable between 1.4s and 1.6s, with Vinales comfortably managing the gap behind to the chasing Pol Espargaro on the KTM and Petronas’ Fabio Quartararo. 

Though the gap had come down to 1.1s by the start of lap 21, Bagnaia still looked in control, though would be dealt a cruel heartbreak when he crashed going through the Turn 6 left-hander. 

This released Vinales into a commanding lead he would not relinquish through to the chequered flag to become the sixth different winner in 2020 and move right back into championship contention. 

The battle for second raged in the closing laps, as Espargaro’s soft rear tyre began to fade and Quartararo hounded home.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir closed in on this pair having started from 11th and scythed up the inside of Quartararo on lap 23 at Turn 1 for third, before stealing second from Espargaro at Turn 4 on the following lap.

Quartararo followed him through Turn 4, but was hit with a long lap penalty on the final lap for exceeding track limits too many times.

The Petronas rider did not take the penalty loop and was hit with a three-second time penalty at the chequered flag, dropping him to fourth and promoting Espargaro to the podium.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha
2 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 2.425
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 4.528
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 6.419
5 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 7.368
6 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 11.139
7 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 11.929
8 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 13.113
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 15.880
10 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 17.682
11 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 23.144
12 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 24.962
13 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 30.008
27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 3 Laps
63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 7 Laps
46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 12 Laps
53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 15 Laps
43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 20 Laps
33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 24 Laps
41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
View full results
Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

Previous article

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”
WEC WEC / Breaking news

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21

Grandview Speedway Freedom 76 Results
Stock car Stock car / News

Grandview Speedway Freedom 76 Results

Indiana native Briscoe claims Indy Xfinity win in wild finish
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Indiana native Briscoe claims Indy Xfinity win in wild finish

Todd Berrier diving into new role at JGR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Todd Berrier diving into new role at JGR

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Le Mans

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

37m
3
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

4
WEC

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

5
WEC

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales becomes sixth different winner of 2020

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
MGP

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race
MGP

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying
MGP

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit
MGP

Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.