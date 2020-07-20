MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

shares
comments
Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 2:59 PM

Maverick Vinales says his MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix was a “survival race” owing to his gamble on the soft front tyre not paying off.

The Yamaha rider was one of only two riders – the other being teammate Valentino Rossi – to opt for the soft front tyre, while the rest of the field went with the hard owing to the scorching track temperatures.

Vinales got the holeshot off the line from second and tried to break away from the pack, hoping that doing so would allow him to safely ease off later on to conserve his rubber.

But the Spaniard started having moments on the front end early on and, by lap nine, he had lost the lead to Petronas Yamaha man and eventual winner Fabio Quartararo.

Read Also:

Asked if his front tyre choice cost him victory, second-placed Vinales responded: “Definitely. I think we had a good set-up, I pushed the first eight laps. 

“The idea was to open a gap, but I had some mistakes first lap in corner eight, I nearly high-sided. And then lap eight, I think, at corner six I nearly lost the front, and then in the last corner. So I saw that the front was a big struggle today.

“Anyway, in safe mode, I think we were battling good, I didn’t let Jack [Miller] go a lot, trying to understand how to save the tyres, how to ride the bike especially with this slippery front tyre.

“I overtook Jack and I felt immediately good, so I started to hit good laptimes and I started to be fast again.

“The second place is good for us, today we make a survival race especially because of the front, but for sure that’s not an excuse.

“We need to work better, we need to work better. But I was happy with the first laps because it’s been so long since I felt that strong.” 

Vinales struggled to keep up with Marc Marquez when the Honda came past on lap three, with the 2020 M1 still suffering from a lack of power compared to the RC213V.

With Marquez having been ruled out of this week’s second Jerez race due to a broken arm, and with the following three races taking place at power-dependent circuits at Brno and Red Bull Ring, the Andalusian GP could be a crucial race for Yamaha.

However, asked by Motorsport.com if he saw it this way, Vinales brushed off any concern, saying: "Last year was quite good, especially at Austria. Fabio was third, Valentino was fourth and I was fifth. So, was not a bad weekend for us.

“Here, when Marquez overtook me I saw many, many things that we have to improve on the bike, especially for the race. But I was able to recover all the gap in sector four, so there I was quite strong. 

“Anyway, I understand very well where we need to improve and we’re going to work very hard this weekend to improve in that area. I was very excited because in the first laps I could give my maximum, and this is very important for us.”

Second place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Second place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Previous article

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Trending Today

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hendrick MS to test Pontiac
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Hendrick MS to test Pontiac

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MotoGP / MotoGP
22m

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Hungarian GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: F1 technical developments direct from the track

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Latest news

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MotoGP / MotoGP
22m

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
MotoGP / MotoGP

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

2
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick MS to test Pontiac

5
MotoGP

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

22m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MGP

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet
MGP

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
MGP

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium
MGP

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.