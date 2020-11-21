MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

shares
comments
Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
By:
Co-author: Lewis Duncan

Marco Bezzecchi was courted by Aprilia to join its MotoGP team for 2021 as replacement for Andrea Iannone, but the VR46 team didn’t give him the nod to step up.

Aprilia has been left with limited options to replace Iannone for the 2021 season, after the Italian was handed a four-year doping ban earlier this month.

The Italian marque had been linked to the likes of outgoing Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso and LCR’s Cal Crutchlow.

But the former didn’t feel the project was right for him at this point in his career, while Crutchlow opted to become Yamaha’s test rider having been unwilling to wait for the verdict on Iannone’s doping case having held discussions with Aprilia since March.

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month Moto2 race winner and Valentino Rossi protege Bezzecchi had emerged as a favourite to take the vacant Aprilia seat.

VR46 team boss Pablo Nieto confirmed to DAZN Aprilia did offer Bezzecchi a deal for 2021, but the VR46 team preferred the Italian to stay put in Moto2.

"The future of Bezzecchi is to stay here, in 2021 he will race with us," Nieto said on DAZN.

"They have tried, we understand that for Aprilia signing him was one of their priorities and they wanted Marco to be there. 

“They have seen that he is one of the riders who is in the best shape in the category and they needed a rider like him. 

"For us, Marco is the spearhead of the [Moto2] project for next year and I even think he wants to stay in Moto2 to fight for the championship next year.”

On Thursday, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said its current test rider Bradley Smith was a “valid option” for 2021, despite the marque removing him from the race seat in favour of Lorenzo Savadori for the final three rounds of the season.

Other Moto2 riders including Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aron Canet have been linked to the second Aprilia seat, though it appears American Joe Roberts is amongst the favourites now.

Earlier on Saturday, Rivola confirmed to the MotoGP world feed Roberts was an option despite the American already having a Moto2 contract with Italtrans for next year. 

It is thought a decision on Aprilia’s new rider will be taken before the final race weekend of 2020 is out, with a view to sticking the new signing on the bike at a private Jerez test next week. 

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Previous article

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto2
Drivers Marco Bezzecchi
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending Today

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race
Video Inside
GT GT / Race report

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

Latest news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

Trending

1
MotoGP

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

12min
2
MotoGP

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

2h
3
GT

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

3h

Latest news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends
MGP

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao
MGP

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.