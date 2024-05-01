Aprilia discovers real issue at root of Vinales' Jerez MotoGP struggles
Maverick Vinales says he and Aprilia have uncovered the real issue behind their lacklustre showing in the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bikes of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Lorenza D'Adderio
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery
2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Meet the trainer rebuilding Logan Sargeant after that 2023 Qatar DNF
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments