All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Italian GP

What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

Marc Marquez doesn't "feel like having to adapt to a new bike, but I don't rule it out" as his chances of getting a factory Ducati MotoGP seat vanish.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Early Thursday morning, it emerged that Ducati had finally decided to choose Jorge Martin to join Francesco Bagnaia in the official Borgo Panigale team from next season.

As the hours went by, Marquez's discourse hardened. At first, the multi-champion was asked about the news in question, and he was disoriented: "This is not the information I have," he replied in one of the many interviews he gave in the morning, followed by many others in the afternoon.

Logically, and because of the contractual commitments with the Italian manufacturer, the most convenient operation would be for the #93 to join Pramac, which is deciding on whether or not to renew its contract with Ducati for the next two years to field factory machinery.

But this is a move Marquez has shut the door on, saying on Thursday "Pramac is not an option for me".

"I'm not going to change from one satellite team to another," he noted. "Last year I switched from Honda to Gresini, and I'm feeling very good here. It was a very delicate situation in my sporting career but now I'm competitive and I'm having fun."

As such, Marquez has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Ducati altogether, with an offer from the Pierer Mobility Group (KTM/GasGas) on the table.

"I don't want to have to adapt to a bike again, but I don't rule it out," he said.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I'm lucky that in those three scenarios, I would feel comfortable, although I have my priorities."

Having lost the possibility of wearing factory Ducati red, the next item on his list of priorities is to remain at Gresini but with a works bike, the same one that Martin and Bagnaia will be riding.

To have this option, Pramac would have to not execute the renewal option with Ducati on the table, to presumably sign with Yamaha, or give up one of those two official prototypes, stay with only one, and 'cede' the other to Gresini.

"I have already told the people who need to know about this how I would feel comfortable," said Marquez.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025
Next article 2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion over Marquez in 2025

Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion over Marquez in 2025

MotoGP
Italian GP
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion over Marquez in 2025
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

MotoGP
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Italian GP
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025
Marquez closes door on Pramac MotoGP move: “It’s not an option for me”

Marquez closes door on Pramac MotoGP move: “It’s not an option for me”

MotoGP
Italian GP
Marquez closes door on Pramac MotoGP move: “It’s not an option for me”
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Marquez “not proud” of recent MotoGP comebacks after latest podium

Marquez “not proud” of recent MotoGP comebacks after latest podium

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Marquez “not proud” of recent MotoGP comebacks after latest podium
Why MotoGP comeback king Marquez is struggling in qualifying lately

Why MotoGP comeback king Marquez is struggling in qualifying lately

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Why MotoGP comeback king Marquez is struggling in qualifying lately
Marquez expected to face “nightmare” Q1 at Barcelona MotoGP

Marquez expected to face “nightmare” Q1 at Barcelona MotoGP

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Marquez expected to face “nightmare” Q1 at Barcelona MotoGP

Latest news

WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier claims early lead as Evans suffers puncture

WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier claims early lead as Evans suffers puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier claims early lead as Evans suffers puncture
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Rins second

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Rins second

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Rins second
IMSA Detroit: Porsche fastest in FP1 after red flag for manhole cover fix

IMSA Detroit: Porsche fastest in FP1 after red flag for manhole cover fix

IMSA IMSA
Detroit
IMSA Detroit: Porsche fastest in FP1 after red flag for manhole cover fix
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA