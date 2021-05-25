Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP Analysis

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

By:

Where Formula 1 has drawn a line in the sand on cost control by agreeing to halt engine development, MotoGP has no intention of doing likewise, despite strong economic incentives.

In a precarious economic climate where the need to control escalating costs is paramount, Formula 1's key stakeholders approved a power unit development freeze from 2022 back in February. But it's a move that the MotoGP factories are not even contemplating, and for a variety of reasons.

Pressure from F1's promoters and rule makers - Liberty Media and the FIA – to limit costs for teams intensified with an ultimatum given by Red Bull, following the news that Honda (engine supplier of its works team and AlphaTauri) would be withdrawing at the end of the 2021 season. Red Bull publicly floated the idea that it could take on the Japanese engines if the rest of the grid agreed to the freeze.

The details for the new proposal duly fell into place at the start of the season, as the FIA approved new regulations for engines between 2022 and 2024 - when the next review is set to take place - with Red Bull promptly announcing the creation of a new Powertrain division that has aggressively sought to poach talent from Mercedes.

In MotoGP, a decision as big as an engine freeze would have to be agreed to by the Motorcycle Sport Manufacturers Association (MSMA) and then ratified by the Grand Prix commission, which incorporates representatives from the promotor (Dorna) and the governing body, FIM.

For the time being, and despite the difficulties being faced by the manufacturers due to the impact of COVID-19, there isn’t enough traction to even raise the debate. Indeed, during a recent Grand Prix Commission meeting it was made official - and without condition - that the current engine freeze due to conclude at the end of this year will not be renewed.

“That proposal was not on the MSMA table at any point,” one of the meeting’s regular attendees, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed to Motorsport.com. “In any case, it is widely known that some manufacturers would never accept it, and to push ahead with something like that would require unanimity amongst the board.”

MotoGP pack at the start of the 2021 Portuguese GP

MotoGP pack at the start of the 2021 Portuguese GP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is clear that the factories least disposed to accept any hypothetical engine freeze would be the ones with most power.

Suzuki is a gigantic corporation, even though the resources it puts into the MotoGP project is incomparable to Honda, for example. Its former team manager Davide Brivio, who joined the Alpine F1 team as its new Racing Director ahead of the 2021 season, has been able to identify some of the main differences in the dynamics between the two championships.

“In F1, the key word at the moment is sustainability,” Brivio tells Motorsport.com. “There are decisions that have been taken for the common good and accepted by everybody. The teams here earn money directly from the promotor, which is a major point that you have to take into account.

“You only have to look at the amount of restrictions that have been applied to F1 in recent years, which were difficult for the bigger teams to accept. What’s happening is that they realised that without a drastic deceleration in costs, it would be impossible for the smaller teams to survive.”

Let’s imagine for a moment that the six factories currently involved in MotoGP were to begin a dialogue about the possibility of halting engine development. It is not something that could be brought in before 2023, given that the likes of Suzuki and Ducati have already rolled out the base of the new engines they plan to run next season.

“That would not be fair because it would go against the spirit of the rule itself, given that the investment made in these components would be wasted,” said our source in the MSMA.

One way of making it work in the future, though, would be to allow engine development only every two or three years, a small change that could have a large impact on budgets. What is clear is that if an agreement was ever reached, the technical backing would be there to support the change.

“Of course, it would be possible if the mandate came from the MSMA,” says MotoGP Technical Director Danny Aldridge. “From our side there wouldn’t be a problem. In fact, it would be easy, because we have done it before.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Series MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Why Miller deserves a Ducati MotoGP contract renewal
MotoGP

Why Miller deserves a Ducati MotoGP contract renewal

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime
MotoGP

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

