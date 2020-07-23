MotoGP
R
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 10:15 AM

Yamaha sent engines used by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix back to Japan for inspection following reliability concerns.

Yamaha began the delayed 2020 season in perfect fashion, securing a 1-2 in the Jerez race courtesy of Petronas's Fabio Quartararo and works team rider Vinales.

However, the Spanish GP weekend proved to be an eye-opening one for Yamaha, which was found to be 12km/h down in the speed traps relative to the fastest bike – which was the Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi also had to pull out of the race due to a mechanical issue, after his bike went into a safe mode when an alarm was raised.

"I had a problem with the bike,” Rossi stated last Sunday, the cause of it still unknown. “An alert went off on the dashboard and therefore I had to stop.

“Now the boys are looking at what has happened, but it has been a technical problem.”

Motorsport.com has learned that Vinales used three of his five allocated engines across the Jerez weekend, while Rossi used two.

An engine from each of Vinales and Rossi’s allocation was sent back to Yamaha’s base in Japan for inspection.

Yamaha is currently at a loss as to what is causing its issues, and Motorsport.com understands the marque may be considering lowering the revs this weekend as a precaution.

Given Yamaha’s current top speed deficit, this could come as a potentially fatal blow to its hopes of a repeat victory – one that would be crucial ahead of the Brno/Red Bull Ring triple-header.

Read Also:

Owing to the shortened 13-round calendar, engine allocation has been reduced to five for the concession manufacturers (Ducati, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda) and seven for the non-concession ones (KTM, Aprilia).

Should Yamaha find the cause of its problems, it won’t likely be able to do anything about it as engines are sealed.

However, Aprilia was granted special dispensation to replace a part on its engine – which Motorsport.com believes was a piston – on reliability, and thus safety grounds.

Should Yamaha’s issue prove to be a safety one, there may be a chance for a fix to be made so long as it doesn’t improve performance. 

 
Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
Drivers Maverick Viñales, Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

