Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole Next / Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

By:

Yamaha MotoGP boss Massimo Meregalli has slammed Marc Marquez’s tactics against Maverick Vinales in Italian Grand Prix qualifying as “not fair” and hopes for Race Direction intervention.

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

The Honda rider followed Vinales out of pitlane in both of his runs in the first 15-minute shootout session at Mugello on Saturday afternoon.

Vinales was visibly furious at this, with the Yamaha rider even aborting an outlap to come through pitlane again to try and shake Marquez – only for the Honda man to follow him through.

In need of a lap to try to get into Q2, Vinales had no choice but to push with Marquez behind, with the Honda rider able to top Q1 chasing the Yamaha.

Vinales was set to join him in the second session but made a mistake at the last corner on his final lap and will have to start 13th instead.

Asked about what happened in Q1 following Fabio Quartararo’s Italian GP pole lap, Meregalli told motogp.com: “On the other side of the garage unfortunately… looks like Marc Marquez is getting better and better because he starts to behave as he used to do.

“And I really did something he really should not have to do. I don’t want to finish what I would really like to say.

“I hope that maybe Race Direction will decide for something because for me his behaviour was not fair.”

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This isn’t the first time this season Marquez has copped criticism from a fellow rider for a similar tactic, with Joan Mir calling this “dangerous” during the Portugal weekend.

Commenting on Quartararo’s fourth pole in a row, Meregalli noted the importance of the front row now Yamaha has a front holeshot device, but expects a “really difficult” race.

“The job of Fabio has been super and now I think the outcome of the race will depend on different things,” he added.

“Maybe the managing of the tyre, the temperature, the conditions in general.

“But you know, for us to start on the front row is very important, also with the new front start device I think it will be another little help for us.

“For sure we worked quite well in this side of the garage during this weekend and the tyre degradation.

“I think has been improved session by session.

“I just expect tomorrow will be a really difficult and tough race for everybody. There will be more than one rider fighting for the victory.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

Previous article

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

Next article

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

18h
2
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

5
MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

3h
Latest news
Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit
MotoGP

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

7m
Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

1h
Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

1h
MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

3h
Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Italian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
30m

MotoGP Starting Grid: Italian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Factory Yamahas struggle in Mugello 05:32
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: Factory Yamahas struggle in Mugello

MotoGP: Rossi 'in trouble' in Mugello practice 00:35
MotoGP
4h

MotoGP: Rossi 'in trouble' in Mugello practice

MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez 00:38
MotoGP
May 28, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation 00:41
MotoGP
May 28, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit Italian GP
MotoGP

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole Italian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Latest news

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.