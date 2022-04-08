Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

Fabio Quartararo’s manager Eric Mahe has confirmed he is in talks with other manufacturers outside of Yamaha over the reigning MotoGP world champion’s future.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023
Listen to this article

Quartararo is out of contract with Yamaha at the end of this season, having signed with the Japanese marque to join its factory squad for 2021 – replacing MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

The Frenchman went on to win the 2021 title, ending a six-year drought for Yamaha dating back to Jorge Lorenzo in 2015, with the manufacturer admitting on a number of occasions since that re-signing Quartararo is its priority.

But Quartararo has repeatedly expressed a disappointment at a lack of development with the 2022 Yamaha, particularly in regards to horsepower. Earlier in the year he even admitted his future beyond 2022 was open as a result.

While rumours have circulated about various moves, including links to Honda, Quartararo has remained tight-lipped on what his future may hold.

Speaking to motogp.com, his manager Mahe also declined to comment on who has expressed interest in Quartararo – but did confirm talks are being held.

“We are checking all parameters,” he said. “We just have to know where Fabio can achieve the best results possible at this stage and then we are a bit lucky because years ago a decision like this was taken one year in advance.

“And at this stage there is no rush, so it’s a good situation. Only two riders are signed for next year, and I can imagine there is no rush to Yamaha too. So, we are investigating everything and then we will see what happens.

“We are in talks. It’s not a question of offers, we are trying to what could be the best for Fabio.

“For sure, we have a great respect to Yamaha, but due to certain reasons I cannot say we have to think about.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli already has a deal in place with Yamaha through to the end of 2023, while Ducati locked Francesco Bagnaia into a new two-year deal starting next season last month.

On Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix in Texas, Quartararo said he was not thinking about a timeline as to when he will make his decision for 2023.

The Frenchman is currently fifth in the standings after three races having scored only one podium.

