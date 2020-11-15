MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales

shares
comments
Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales
By:

Maverick Vinales concedes Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for the 2020 MotoGP title in latter part of the season, following Joan Mir’s championship success at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Suzuki rider Mir finished Sunday’s race in seventh position to clinch the 2020 title with a round to spare with an advantage of 29 points.

Vinales came into the Valencia GP 41 points adrift of Mir, and in need of a top-two result to keep his hopes alive, but could only manage a distant 10th. Vinales admitted he had nothing for the Suzuki rider having not scored a podium since his Misano win back in September.   

“I congratulated him,” he said when asked if he’d said anything to Mir. “They [Suzuki and Mir] were really good, really strong. It’s a shame we make a zero, but anyway what we showed at the end of the season was we didn’t have anything to fight for the title. 

“So, honestly I cannot say too much. I just want to congratulate him because he did super-well and that’s it.”

From the editor, also read:

When asked by Motorsport.com if Vinales had been able to find anything with his bike for the race, he admitted 10th all he had.

“I think this was the maximum we could do today,” he added. “For sure, we are far from the other bikes, but anyway I remain positive. I’m doing my job, I try to give the best information I can and now we are thinking to Portimao.”

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli scored his third win of the season on the 2019 M1 having led for almost the entirety of the 27-lap contest. Vinales says he wants to use the 2019 bike next year, but hasn’t asked Yamaha for that and is unsure if the rules would permit this, having struggled so much on the 2020 M1. 

“I don’t think [about Morbidelli] too much honestly,” said Vinales. “I try to do the job and go home happy and that’s it. I wish we could use [the 2019 bike] for next season, but I don’t know if it’s possible.

“I don’t even ask for this. I have 2020, so it’s what we choose on the beginning and it’s what we need to work with.” 

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence

Previous article

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish GP race results

Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda wins the race, Acura takes the title
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda wins the race, Acura takes the title

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

IRL: MCI WorldCom to Sponsor Phoenix Race
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: MCI WorldCom to Sponsor Phoenix Race

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19

Latest news

Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish GP race results

7h
2
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda wins the race, Acura takes the title

16h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

14h
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales
MGP

Yamaha “didn’t have anything” to fight for MotoGP title – Vinales

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence
MGP

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
MGP

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.