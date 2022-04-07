Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash Next / 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha must fix the uncertainty of how much grip the 2022 bike will have from track to track as it’s ‘a bit frustrating’.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
Listen to this article

Quartararo currently sits fifth in the championship after a mixed start to 2022, with a lack of grip in Qatar and Argentina – married to the M1’s lack of horsepower relative to its rivals – leaving him ninth and eighth.

He had hoped that a strong run to second in the wet Indonesian GP after Yamaha made a step with grip in rain conditions would allow him to improve those traction woes in the dry.

This weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas will take place on a COTA track that has been partially resurfaced following the bump problems of last year.

Quartararo feels how grippy this new asphalt is will ultimately influence how competitive Yamaha will be this weekend.

“Last October I was in a totally different position as now, so of course I will ride a little bit more relaxed than a few months ago,” he said on Thursday in Texas. “Let’s see how the new asphalt is, hopefully it has quite a lot of grip because right now I feel it is the most important thing that can predict our weekend.

“I’m looking forward because I feel like it can be a great weekend.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

When asked by Motorsport.com if the uncertainty around Yamaha’s grip problems was frustrating, Quartararo added: “A little bit, yes, because at the end it’s - I will not say frustrating - but before you start the weekend, you know that if the grip is not enough, you know your chance is less. So, at the end this is our point where we really need to improve, apart from top speed, of course.

“But this year we need to focus on that and try to make a step, but every time I start a weekend it’s the same mentality; to do my best, try to have the best results possible, to make the best race on a Sunday, but it’s true that you never know what to expect before.

“At the end, the most important thing is believing in yourself and trying to achieve what you think you can do during the weekend.”

Quartararo has repeatedly stated his future beyond 2022 remains open given the lack of progress Yamaha has made with its bike this year, but says he’s currently not thinking about any new deals.

“Well, I don’t really think about that for me, at the end it’s a normal GP,” he replied if being at Yamaha title sponsor Monster’s home race had him thinking about his future.

“I know we are here also in the country of Monster so I will do my best. For my future, we will see when I will take my decision.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash
Previous article

Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash
Next article

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
MotoGP

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future

Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash Americas GP
MotoGP

Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Quartararo explains MotoGP form turnaround after Indonesia pole Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo explains MotoGP form turnaround after Indonesia pole

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo

Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “doesn’t remember a lot” from violent Indonesia MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.