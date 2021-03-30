MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

By:

Maverick Vinales says the introduction of Cal Crutchlow as Yamaha MotoGP test rider for 2021 has allowed him to “concentrate on racing”, following his commanding Qatar GP win.

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

Vinales stormed to victory in last Sunday's 2021 season-opener at Losail after surmounting a quartet of Ducatis and Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo.

Over the winter Yamaha installed three-time MotoGP race winner Crutchlow as its new test rider, with the Briton present in the Qatar test earlier in March.

Vinales says he tried Crutchlow's bike during the test and found it "fits fantastic for me", while hailing the change in "mentality" towards race weekends he is now able to take with the Briton in the background evaluating new parts.

"We ride very similar," Vinales said of Crutchlow. "I was quite surprised because on the last day of testing I tried his bike and it fits fantastic for me.

"So, it helped me a lot to stay concentrated on racing and not concentrate on trying [new] things and this is a totally different mentality from last year because sometimes we needed to test many things.

"I wish everything works, but normally nothing works when you try on a race weekend.

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"And this looks like it gives us a lot of calm because we know when Cal will says something is good, it will be good.

"And it's something I believe in, and for sure now in the next days Cal will have another test and we will work especially on the power delivery of the bike because sometime it's too much and we need to work very strong on that.

"But it's just the feeling, the feedback is very similar and this is very important."

Read Also:

Crutchlow is due to test the Yamaha again on 12-14 April at Jerez, where Andrea Dovizioso will also be present with Aprilia.

During the Qatar weekend, Fabio Quartararo felt the "story" of the Yamaha being an easy bike to ride was over.

Vinales agrees with is teammate that the 2021 M1 – which has improved turning thanks to a lighter chassis – requires an aggressive style, notes this must also be tempered by an equally smooth approach.

"What I try to do is to help the bike a lot," Vinales explained.

"I try to be aggressive but in the same way smooth; I try to brake late and hard, but at the same time I try not to move the bike a lot.

"And somehow the Yamaha likes this, finally what you need to do is understand the bike and try to help it.

"And it's what we need to do. We don't touch it too much, I just try to work really hard on the riding style, just go corner by corner and really improve myself.

"Overall, for sure you need to push the bike, it's not that kind of bike that before was mantequilla [like butter].

"It's not anymore, now you need to push, you need to brake late, you have to open [the throttle] aggressively. But at the same time, you need to be smooth.

"So overall I feel we built a good bike. It's just the first race. We need to see, especially in Portimao, Jerez, if it's good."

shares
comments
Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"

Previous article

Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow , Maverick Viñales
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin

2
WEC

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer

5
NASCAR

Danica Patrick stars in music video "Fastest Girl In Town" with Miranda Lambert

Latest news
Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing
MotoGP

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

32m
Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"
MotoGP

Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"

2h
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime
MotoGP

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

19h
Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

20h
MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"

22h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

More from
Cal Crutchlow
Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race Portuguese GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

Crutchlow “put it on the line” for final MotoGP qualifying Portuguese GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “put it on the line” for final MotoGP qualifying

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
19h
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021

Trending Today

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New aero rules cost low-rake cars 1s per lap - Aston Martin

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer
NHRA NHRA / News

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer

Danica Patrick stars in music video "Fastest Girl In Town" with Miranda Lambert
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Danica Patrick stars in music video "Fastest Girl In Town" with Miranda Lambert

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Latest news

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Overstressing rear tyre behind Qatar MotoGP "struggle"

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “angry” with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.