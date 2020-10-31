MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze

shares
comments
Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze
By:

Yamaha MotoGP project leader Takahiro Sumi insists the Japanese marque is “not giving up” on finding top speed gains with the M1 for 2021 despite a freeze on engine development. 

As part of COVID-19 cost-saving measures, all manufacturers (except KTM, which has been granted special dispensation to develop its engine after losing its concessions for next season) will have to start the 2021 campaign on their current engines, with all but Aprilia unable to develop their motors for the rest of the year. 

Yamaha has typically been the slowest manufacturer in a straightline this season, with its deficit to the fastest bike – usually a Ducati – in the speed traps at some circuits exceeding 10km/h. 

All Yamaha riders have also been forced to run slightly reduced revs following early-season issues with its engines at Jerez – later found to be the result of a faulty batch of valves from a secondary supplier.

The engine development freeze looks likely to impact Yamaha the hardest in 2021, but Sumi says the marque “can find another way” to gain speed, while admitting it will have to develop the M1’s strong points “even more than before”.

“We have to develop even more than before to improve our strong points,” Sumi said when asked how the engine freeze will affect Yamaha.

“Unfortunately now, the corner speed and handling is not only [the strong point] of the Yamaha. 

“We are aware the competitors improved a lot in this area, especially Suzuki. So, we have to make more effort for that. 

“Also, we are not giving up on improving the top speed for next year. Of course, the engine is frozen for next year, but the engine is one element, but we can find another way to improve for next year.”

Read Also:

Yamaha trialled a new exhaust at the post-San Marino Grand Prix test in a bid to find speed, though this was abandoned after the Emilia Romagna GP. 

It has also been working on its own version of the ride height adjuster Ducati has been using for some time, though it still needs refining. 

Despite its issues this year, Yamaha has won six races courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales - with all three in the title fight - and Sumi has “confidence” the M1 is developing in the right direction.

 “Honestly, not super [satisfied about the M1’s performance], but I’m happy about our performance in general,” he added. 

“Last year, we were fast in free practice and qualifying, but not so in the race.

“This is a point we wanted to improve for this year. Top speed was one of the main topics to improve, and we got some more compared to last year.

“But unfortunately, the competitors did well also, so the situation is not so much different than we expected.

“Now we have three races winners in Yamaha, and Valentino [Rossi] also got back his feeling and speed.

“So, now all four Yamahas are ready to fight for the win. So, as a total package we have confidence we are in the right direction, but still a lot of work to do to be on the target point.” 

 
Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Previous article

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

WSBK unveils provisional revised 2020 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

WSBK unveils provisional revised 2020 calendar

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly

Miami GP organisers reveal new track layout ahead of latest vote
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami GP organisers reveal new track layout ahead of latest vote

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Latest news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title

Miller thinks MotoGP's yellow flag rules are "stupid"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller thinks MotoGP's yellow flag rules are "stupid"

Trending

1
World Superbike

WSBK unveils provisional revised 2020 calendar

2
Formula 1

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about

3
Formula 1

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly

2h
4
Formula 1

Miami GP organisers reveal new track layout ahead of latest vote

5
Formula 1

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

Latest news

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze
MGP

Yamaha “not giving up” on top speed despite engine freeze

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MGP

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title
MGP

Why Mir shouldn't worry over not winning in hunt for MotoGP title

Miller thinks MotoGP's yellow flag rules are "stupid"
MGP

Miller thinks MotoGP's yellow flag rules are "stupid"

Crutchlow “happy” with MotoGP career if it ends after 2020
MGP

Crutchlow “happy” with MotoGP career if it ends after 2020

Latest videos

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.