MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco's move to Avintia for 2020 confirmed

shares
comments
Zarco's move to Avintia for 2020 confirmed
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 4:17 PM

Johann Zarco's place at the Avintia Ducati squad for the 2020 MotoGP season has been officially confirmed, after he revealed last week that the deal was signed.

The double Moto2 world champion endured a torrid half-season aboard the factory KTM, which forced him to end his two-year contract early, before KTM dropped him outright following the Misano race.

He completed the final three races of 2019 with LCR on Takaaki Nakagami's '18-spec Honda while the Japanese rider underwent an operation on a shoulder injury.

Zarco was thought to be first in line for the works Honda seat vacated by the retired Jorge Lorenzo, though this went to reigning Moto2 champion Alex Marquez, while Zarco became linked with a shock Avintia move.

Read Also:

He initially rejected the idea, branding Avintia as "not a top team" and that he'd rather return to Moto2.

However, Ducati renewed its push to secure his signature, offering him proper support – a move signalled by Ducati announcing Avintia as an official satellite team from 2020.

Zarco's Avintia move took a step closer to reality late last month when Karel Abraham announced he had lost his ride, with Zarco confirming to French media last week that he had agreed a deal.

On Monday, Zarco confirmed the deal.

 

Zarco will ride a year-old GP19 in Avintia colours next year alongside '14 Moto2 champion Tito Rabat, and has his eye on stepping up to the factory team in '21.

Next article
Dovizioso surprised to finish as 2019 runner-up

Previous article

Dovizioso surprised to finish as 2019 runner-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR goes back in time with retro paint schemes at Darlington

4
IndyCar

Alonso: Indy 500 is “the main priority” in 2020

5
IMSA

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Zarco's move to Avintia for 2020 confirmed
MGP

Zarco's move to Avintia for 2020 confirmed

Dovizioso surprised to finish as 2019 runner-up
MGP

Dovizioso surprised to finish as 2019 runner-up

Autosport Awards: Marc Marquez is Rider of the Year again
MGP

Autosport Awards: Marc Marquez is Rider of the Year again

Bagnaia: Strong Sepang test proved "big problem" for 2019
MGP

Bagnaia: Strong Sepang test proved "big problem" for 2019

Yamaha would be happy to keep Vinales "for 2021 and beyond"
MGP

Yamaha would be happy to keep Vinales "for 2021 and beyond"

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.