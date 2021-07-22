Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant
MotoGP News

Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"

By:

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says his 2021 MotoGP season has been “better than the expectations”, but he “cannot rest” in the second half of the campaign despite this.

Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"

Zarco returned to factory rider status this year for the first time since quitting KTM after a disastrous 2019 after Ducati promoted him to Pramac from Avintia on full works-spec machinery.

The Frenchman scored four podiums from the first nine races – all of them second-place finishes – and currently sits second in the standings 34 points adrift of leader Fabio Quartararo.

Assessing the first half of his 2021 season, Zarco said: "It's better than the expectations, better than what I could announce at the beginning of the season.

"But once you are there, you need to take this opportunity and it's my final target to fight for the title and try to be world champion in MotoGP.

"So, if everything has to come now I have to be clever and go to take it. So, it's better than what I was saying but I cannot rest myself just because it's better.

"I need to just use this moment and take it, so I'm pretty happy.

"And If I just think about the title, I could be disappointed to lose points to Fabio [at Assen] but if I also think about the championship, I'm happy I gained on the riders that are just behind me.

"So, it was a good operation once again."

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite not winning a race in 2021 yet, Zarco is the leading Ducati rider in the championship – but admits this is immaterial to him as his main aim is to beat Quartararo.

"The goal is to stay ahead of Fabio, it is not to be the first Ducati," he said.

"By going behind Fabio, I am the first Ducati, so that's good but it's not the main goal.

"With such a good position in the championship, the goal is to score more points and dream of being world champion.

"With [Jack] Miller and [Francesco] Bagnaia I understand each other very well and it means that there are three very good riders for Ducati who don't fight each other."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Previous article

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant
Load comments

Trending

1
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

8 h
3
Stock car

Super DIRT schedules

4
National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon

3 h
5
NASCAR Euro

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR

Latest news
Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"
MotoGP

Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"

1 h
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

5 h
Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Jul 21, 2021
Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row

Jul 21, 2021
Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums

Jul 20, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria 00:47
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch 00:44
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria 00:40
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria

MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal' 00:40
MotoGP
Jul 5, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal'

MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium 00:34
MotoGP
Jun 30, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium

More from
Lewis Duncan
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums

Trending Today

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Super DIRT schedules
Stock car Stock car

Super DIRT schedules

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon
National National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Why Keselowski's move to Roush Fenway is just the beginning
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Keselowski's move to Roush Fenway is just the beginning

Gen-7 will be “revolutionary, not evolutionary”, says Toyota boss
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Gen-7 will be “revolutionary, not evolutionary”, says Toyota boss

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
5 h
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

Latest news

Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco "can't rest" even if MotoGP 2021 "better than expected"

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row
MotoGP MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.