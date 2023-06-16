Zarco: Marquez "should think twice before speaking" after FP2 crash
Johann Zarco says Marc Marquez blaming him for their MotoGP German Grand Prix FP2 collision is “ridiculous” and feels he should start to “think twice” before speaking.
Marquez lost the front end of his Honda braking for Turn 1 late on in FP2 at the Sachsenring, with his errant bike slamming into the side of Zarco's Pramac Ducati.
Zarco's bike was destroyed in the tangle but both riders were unscathed, while Marquez later blamed the Frenchman for the crash as he felt he wasn't looking where he was going.
Neither rider felt the nature of the pit exit was to blame, with comparisons being drawn to a similar incident between Pol Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci at Aragon in 2016.
Commenting on the incident, Zarco thinks apportioning blame to him is wrong and says Marquez is "losing a bit of control when he is speaking" now.
"I think we can say it was kind of a racing incident," Zarco said. "This can happen, even if it would better it didn't. We can say that the exit of the pitlane is a bit tricky, but we are used to it and we try to be careful, as I was when I tried to [leave].
"I was waiting on the outside, I went out of the pitlane, then I was braking, then I turned and I saw a big group coming. I lifted up the bike, then I saw the bike of Marc. I lifted up my bike a little bit more and he hit only my bike and not my legs or feet.
"First thing, he could have at least come when I was on the floor. I can understand he wanted to run to his bike to get another lap time, but because of the red flag he could have seen it was OK.
"I like the way Marc is riding and the way he is pushing. He is a champion, but he is losing a bit of control when he speaks.
"He should think twice before speaking because just having the idea to say that it is my fault, this is not acceptable.
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"I'm a nice guy and he can't put the blame on me because I'm a nice guy. It happened in another big accident three years ago [in Austria 2020 with Franco Morbidelli].
"I got hit on the back three years ago and everyone was saying it was my fault. Today OK it would have been better to not have this, but at least say sorry.
"I saw him 15 minutes after the practice. He came pretty quick and said, 'I was scared'. OK, but don't say it was someone's fault. We have to accept this and he's just losing a bit of control when he's speaking now, which is a bit sad."
Zarco added that he briefly felt some back pain after the crash, but is physically fine, while his bike will need to be completely rebuilt for Saturday.
"I'm OK, physically I'm OK," he noted. "I got a big hit at the top of my bottom, which is why I couldn't move immediately. I was feeling strange, but it seems nothing is broken.
"I will check now with the physiotherapist to see if it's OK for tomorrow. But it's fine.
"We just have a very destroyed bike which the mechanics will stay up late to fix.
"We will have a new chassis tomorrow because the chassis was destroyed.
"But that's part of things. We just need to control our words because I'm not a stupid guy and he cannot put the blame on me. That is just ridiculous."
Marquez angry as Zarco “could have avoided” Germany MotoGP FP2 pit exit crash
MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia takes pole, Marquez crashes three times
Latest news
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg second
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg second F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg second
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.