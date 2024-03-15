Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use
LCR's Johann Zarco tested a rear wheel rim specification in the Qatar Grand Prix that factory Honda MotoGP riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini cannot use for contractual reasons.
Parallel to the restructuring process at the executive level that was launched last year by HRC, the development of the 2024 version of the RC213V has accelerated.
The number of new parts for testing has clearly increased, and a plan has been articulated in which Stefan Bradl and LCR duo Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami are actively involved.
Just before the 2024 season opener at Losail, Bradl was testing at Jerez. Of the series of new components that the German tested, a Marchesini rear wheel stood out as it differs from HRC's factory team's supplier OZ.
Motorsport.com understands that this circumstance prevents Mir and Marini from using it in MotoGP right now.
Zarco did ride with that wheel, although he only did it on Saturday morning in Qatar in third practice.
In that practice, the rider of Lucio Cecchinello's team finished 16th, 1.2 seconds behind pacesetter Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.
When he got off his bike, Zarco complained about the vibrations caused by that wheel and did not use it again for the rest of the weekend.
Apparently, the key to this 'new' Marchesini rim – there are teams that are already using it – is the coating applied to it, which offers some advantages such as a better heat dissipation.
It is understood that OZ is trying to make something similar available to Honda, although it has not yet found the key.
It is unclear what Honda will do to find a solution for both Marini and Mir to test that part.
As Motorsport.com has learned, Marini was riding at Jerez this Wednesday, taking advantage of the new concessions system. The aim was to accelerate the process of his adaptation to the Honda after a first grand prix that left a very bitter taste in his mouth.
Marini finished last in the sprint race, more than 25 seconds behind race winner Jorge Martin, and was over 40s behind winner Francesco Bagnaia in 20th in the grand prix.
