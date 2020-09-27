MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down

shares
comments
Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down
By:

Johann Zarco admits taking down Andrea Dovizioso in Sunday's MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix gave him a "sad feeling" as the works Ducati rider is fighting for the championship.

Zarco was forced to check up at Turn 2 when the sister works Ducati of Danilo Petrucci had a moment at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

The Avintia rider tucked the front as he braked at lean angle and slid into Dovizioso, who had launched himself from 17th into the top 10, taking both out on the spot.

Erstwhile championship leader Dovizioso is now 24 points off the standings lead after Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo won Sunday's race at Catalunya.

"Pretty sad about today," Zarco said. "The weekend was going pretty well and I could expect good things for the race, and finishing the race at the second corner is really giving pain to the brain, to the stomach.

"I think the start was correct from my side. Danilo did a really amazing braking at Turn 1 and he overtook me, and then he changed direction and almost fell down because the temperature on the left is very cool and we have to be very careful.

"I just reflexed to not touch him, I was braking and I crashed. The problem is when I crashed Dovi could not avoid me and we are two Ducatis on the floor, and of all the one's it's Andrea who is playing for the championship.

"This gives me a sad feeling today and I think if I didn't touch the brakes I would have hit Danilo and it would have ended in the same way."

Dovizioso says he is "frustrated" by the collision with Zarco, but concedes it was merely a "racing incident".

"I think my pace in practice wasn't too bad and I think the pace was very similar to Pecco [Bagnaia] and at the end of the race he was really fast," Dovizioso said on Sunday.

"So, I don't know if he found something or if that was possible. It was important to make a good start, and I did it, so I was very happy about that and nothing [else] to say.

"It was a racing incident, so nothing to say about that. I am very disappointed especially when something like that happens you feel very frustrated because you couldn't try anything.

"For the championship we lost a lot of points today."

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments

Previous article

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Kevin Swindell suffered injuries to back, spinal cord in crash
Sprint Sprint / Breaking news

Kevin Swindell suffered injuries to back, spinal cord in crash

Reebok to sponsor Top Fuel driver Cristen Powell
NHRA NHRA / News

Reebok to sponsor Top Fuel driver Cristen Powell

Grandview race report 2002-09-28
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Grandview race report 2002-09-28

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest news

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future

Trending

1
Sprint

Kevin Swindell suffered injuries to back, spinal cord in crash

2
NHRA

Reebok to sponsor Top Fuel driver Cristen Powell

3
NASCAR

Grandview race report 2002-09-28

4
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Latest news

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down
MGP

Zarco feels "sad" about taking Dovizioso down

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments
MGP

Quartararo: Barcelona win not motivated by Marquez comments

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future
MGP

Rossi: "In my heart, I didn’t trust doubts" over MotoGP future

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
MGP

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.