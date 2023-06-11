Camirand wins NASCAR Pinty's race at Autodrome Chaudière
Reigning NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion Marc-Antoine Camirand finally ended Treyten Lapcevich’s winning streak to start the 2023 season.
Camirand powered past Lapcevich on a late-race restart Saturday and held on for the win at Autodrome Chaudière, a ¼-mile high banked short track in Vallée-Jonction, Quebec.
On a restart with five laps remaining, Lapcevich – who led much of the race – took the outside lane leaving Camirand on the inside and Camirand quickly muscled to the lead.
“We dominated the race once again,” said Lapcevich, who won the season’s first two races – at Sunset Speedway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
“I gave (Camirand) the bottom because I was best on the top all day long and then he put me down in the fence on the backstretch, put me in the fence on the front stretch.
“Just used me up.”
Race winner Marc-Antoine Camirand
Photo by: NASCAR Media
The two drivers also battled for the win in the previous race at CTMP, where Lapcevich bumped Camirand to gain the lead as they two came to the checkered flag.
“On the last restart I was really surprised (Lapcevich) took the outside groove, and my car was really good on the bottom,” said Camirand. “I passed him clean, so I still have one on him.”
Raphael Lessard, who jumped into the No. 92 Chevrolet during the halfway break to relieve the injured Dexter Stacey, finished third. Stacey suffered a fractured elbow.
Kevin Lacroix came home in fourth with L.P Dumoulin rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 were D.J. Kennington, Alex Tagliani, Brandon Watson, Larry Jackson, and Alex Guenette.
The series’ next race is June 24 at Eastbound International Speedway, a 3/8-mile short track in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
